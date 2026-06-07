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Patriot Now Streaming on Zee5: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and More

Patriot is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, the film revolves around a scientist uncovering a spyware conspiracy linked to powerful political figures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2026 15:01 IST
Patriot Now Streaming on Zee5: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date and More

Photo Credit: Zee5

Patriot is available on Zee5 India.

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Highlights
  • Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite in a high-budget thriller
  • A scientist uncovers a spyware plot threatening the nation
  • Patriot streams in five languages on Zee5 India
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Patriot is a Malayalam movie that was released on May 1, 2026. It has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It is available in different languages in India. The concept of the movie is based on the feeling of love towards the nation along with many actions. After its theatrical release, it is now set to have its presence on OTT. Mammootty and Mohanlal are acting after a long time in a film. The budget spent on this movie is Rs. 140 crores. This movie is set to be one of the biggest milestones so far.

When and Where to Watch

Patriot is available on Zee5 India. It was released on June 5, 2026. It is streaming in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Trailer and Plot

Patriot is a movie that focuses on Dr Daniel James who is a Senior Defence Research Wing scientist. Nalini Ramakrishnan uncovers that his political rival J. P. Sundaram who is a defence Minister, weaponised a zero-click military spyware known as Periscope. He used it to spy and blackmail the scientists, journalists and activists. She gives all the evidence to Dr James. He works to expose this conspiracy ahead. Sundaram comes in his way to destroy the nation.

Cast and Crew

Patriot has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan. There are many actors in the cast, such as Mammotty, Fahad Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. Anto Joseph Film Company has produced the movie with K. G. Anil Kumar. Sushin Shyam has given music.

Reception

Patriot has an IMDb rating of 6.5 out of 10 for its story, concept and suspense. The audience is also happy to see two superstars in one frame after a long time.

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Further reading: Patriot, IMDb, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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