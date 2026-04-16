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Honor's Upcoming Smartphone Said to Feature a Larger 11,000mAh Battery

The Honor Win series was recently launched with a 10,000mAh battery, but a handset with an even bigger battery might be on the way.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 12:27 IST
Honor's Upcoming Smartphone Said to Feature a Larger 11,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power 2 was launched in January this year

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Highlights
  • Honor reportedly begun trial production of a new massive battery phone
  • Honor Power 2 has a 10,080mAh battery
  • Honor's Win series came with a 10,000mAh cell
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The Honor Power 2 was launched earlier this year with a massive 10,080mAh battery and support for 80W wired charging. Now, a new leak from China suggests that Honor is working on a new handset with even more battery capacity. The smartphone maker is said to have started the trial production of this model. Honor has already released several phones with large batteries in recent months. It launched the Honor Win and Win RT models in December last year with a 10,000mAh battery.

What We Know About Honor's 11,000mAh Battery Phone

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Honor has started trial production of a new battery with a rated capacity of 10,690mAh and a typical capacity of 11,000mAh. This would make it one of the highest-capacity batteries ever used in a mainstream smartphone.

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Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

The tipster has not mentioned the exact name of the smartphone in development. However, user comments indicate that the device could be an Honor Power series smartphone, which is likely to arrive as a successor to the Honor Power 2.

The new Honor Power 2 was launched in China in January this year with support for a 10,080mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 14.2 hours of gaming time and up to 17.3 hours of navigation time on a single charge.

Honor's Win series came with a 10,000mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 16.4 hours of continuous gaming time and 31.3 hours of video streaming time on a single charge. The vanilla Honor Win model supports 80 wireless charging.

The Honor Power 2 has a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Win series by Honor has a 6.83-inch display, 50-megapixel rear camera units and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, while the Win RT model has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood.

Besides Honor, other Android brands like Realme, OnePlus, and Vivo have launched new handsets with high battery capacities recently. OnePlus's latest Nord 6 has a 9,000mAh battery, while the Realme C100 4G smartphone carries an 8,000mAh battery.

Honor Power 2

Honor Power 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10080mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,200x2,640 pixels
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Further reading: Honor, Honor Power 2, Honor Win
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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