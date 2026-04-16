The Honor Power 2 was launched earlier this year with a massive 10,080mAh battery and support for 80W wired charging. Now, a new leak from China suggests that Honor is working on a new handset with even more battery capacity. The smartphone maker is said to have started the trial production of this model. Honor has already released several phones with large batteries in recent months. It launched the Honor Win and Win RT models in December last year with a 10,000mAh battery.

What We Know About Honor's 11,000mAh Battery Phone

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Honor has started trial production of a new battery with a rated capacity of 10,690mAh and a typical capacity of 11,000mAh. This would make it one of the highest-capacity batteries ever used in a mainstream smartphone.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The tipster has not mentioned the exact name of the smartphone in development. However, user comments indicate that the device could be an Honor Power series smartphone, which is likely to arrive as a successor to the Honor Power 2.

The new Honor Power 2 was launched in China in January this year with support for a 10,080mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 14.2 hours of gaming time and up to 17.3 hours of navigation time on a single charge.

Honor's Win series came with a 10,000mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 16.4 hours of continuous gaming time and 31.3 hours of video streaming time on a single charge. The vanilla Honor Win model supports 80 wireless charging.

The Honor Power 2 has a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Win series by Honor has a 6.83-inch display, 50-megapixel rear camera units and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, while the Win RT model has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood.

Besides Honor, other Android brands like Realme, OnePlus, and Vivo have launched new handsets with high battery capacities recently. OnePlus's latest Nord 6 has a 9,000mAh battery, while the Realme C100 4G smartphone carries an 8,000mAh battery.