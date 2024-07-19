Amazon Prime Day 2024, the company's annual sale event for Prime members, starts on Saturday (July 20) and will end at 11:59pm on Sunday (July 21). One of the biggest sales by the e-commerce giant, it will feature products from a wide range of segments with lucrative discounts. The paying subscribers of the platforms will see deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, and more. Here, we have listed some of the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000.

While the sale goes live after midnight, Amazon has currently opened early deals on a limited number of products. These deals are also available only to Prime members and can only be availed before July 20. These offers come with direct discounts as well as additional coupons, bank offers, options for no-cost EMI payments, and exchange deals. Notably, bank offers could apply only on specific products and be available only after purchasing items worth a certain amount. If you are looking for the best deals on gaming laptops, you can find them here. We have also covered the best early deals on mobiles, laptops, and more.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 80,000 During the Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.