Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Early Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale starts on July 20.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 July 2024 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

During the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, buyers can find a range of electronic items at discounted rates

  • Amazon has currently opened its early deals for Prime users
  • The sale offers discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals
  • MSI Thin 15 with Intel Core i5 is available for Rs. 49,990
Amazon Prime Day 2024, the company's annual sale event for Prime members, starts on Saturday (July 20) and will end at 11:59pm on Sunday (July 21). One of the biggest sales by the e-commerce giant, it will feature products from a wide range of segments with lucrative discounts. The paying subscribers of the platforms will see deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, and more. Here, we have listed some of the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000.

While the sale goes live after midnight, Amazon has currently opened early deals on a limited number of products. These deals are also available only to Prime members and can only be availed before July 20. These offers come with direct discounts as well as additional coupons, bank offers, options for no-cost EMI payments, and exchange deals. Notably, bank offers could apply only on specific products and be available only after purchasing items worth a certain amount. If you are looking for the best deals on gaming laptops, you can find them here. We have also covered the best early deals on mobiles, laptops, and more.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 80,000 During the Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Lenovo LOQ with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX Rs. 98,890 Rs. 65,990
MSI Thin 15 with Intel Core i5-12450H Rs. 70,990 Rs. 49,990
HP Victus Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Rs. 63,629 Rs. 49,990
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-13450HX Rs. 1,04,990 Rs. 73,990
Asus TUF Gaming A15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Rs. 83,990 Rs. 67,990
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

