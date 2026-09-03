Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones

iPhone Handoff works like a companion eSIM for iPhones

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 13:58 IST
iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones

Photo Credit: Apple

A revamped and conversational Siri AI assistant will be the key highlight of iOS 27

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s iOS 27 update should arrive by mid-September
  • Most new and recent iPhone models are eligible for the update
  • iPhone Handoff is one of the lesser-known features of iOS 27
Advertisement

Apple briefly touched on its iPhone Handoff feature at its recent WWDC 2026 developer event, where the brand showcased upcoming software features set to arrive on its devices. Now, a report claims that the feature might be coming to iOS 27. iPhone Handoff basically lets a user share one number between two iPhones. This feature can offer several benefits, reducing the need for two SIM cards or two eSIMs for two iPhones. It works like a companion eSIM profile, which has been popular with wearables. A developer has also showcased how the feature will work between iPhones in a demo video.

How iOS 27's iPhone Handoff Feature Works

As reported by MacRumours, the iPhone Handoff feature, which was announced at WWDC 2026, has now been demoed by a user on its forums. It isn't clear whether the feature will make it into the release candidate set to arrive by mid-September, but it's available on the iOS 27 Developer Beta 5 for users, depending on their carrier, as spotted by some Reddit users.

VoltIos 27 Discussion
Explore More...

The new iPhone Handoff feature needs to be set up and is switched off by default. The user on the MacRumors forum has made it clear that iPhone Handoff isn't currently available. Once it is available, the iPhone user can switch it on by going to Settings > Cellular > SIMs > Select the active carrier. In this menu, the user will see a new iPhone Handoff option. Your carrier must support the feature before you can enable it on your iPhone.

In this case, the user on the forum demoed iPhone Handoff using a developer tool called Xcode and two simulated iPhones. The source claims that once it's available, iPhone Handoff will appear between ‘My Number' and ‘Wi-Fi Calling' in the sub-menu.

During setup, as shown in the video, users will be asked to select which iPhone should be the primary. According to the descriptions shown in the software interface, Apple claims that a user's eSIM will remain on the primary device. The secondary device will receive a companion eSIM, letting the user switch between the two devices and share data and billing costs on the primary device's number.

Location sharing is also smartly based on the secondary phone. Developers will have to ensure this by working with an API called iPhone Quick Switch, which enables seamless app transition between multiple iPhones. Once iPhone Handoff is enabled, the set phone number will automatically switch between iPhones depending on which one is unlocked. The user will see a Dynamic Island notification when unlocking the secondary device to confirm the transfer.

As the details above show, carrier support is a must. The source mentioned that only T-Mobile in the US and Deutsche Telekom in Germany will initially offer this feature.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 27, iPhone Handoff, iPhone Quick Switch, iOS 27 features, Apple
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Redmi 17 5G Launched in India With 7,900mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset: Price, Specifications
Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research

Related Stories

iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. Anthropic Launches Claude Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Be Launched in This Familiar Colour Option
  4. Redmi 17 5G With a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Acer Swift Blade 14, Swift Air 16 (2026) Launched With Up to Intel Core 7, Aspire G 3D 16 Tags Along
  2. JioPC Expands Beyond JioHome, Lets Users Turn Existing Computers Into Cloud PCs
  3. Vivo X500 Camera Details Officially Revealed; Teased to Feature Sony LYTIA-828 Main Sensor
  4. iPhone Handoff Could Be Coming to iOS 27, Letting Users Share a Number Across Two iPhones
  5. Bitcoin Holds Around $77,700 as Investors Await US Jobs Report for Fed Rate Clues
  6. Samsung One UI 9 Beta Reportedly Rolls Out to Galaxy A57 5G in India, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in South Korea
  7. Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Snapdragon Chip to Feature New Adreno GPU With Matrix Cores, Neural Fusion
  8. Anthropic Claude Fable 5.1, Claude Mythos 5.1 Models Announced for Advanced Coding, Scientific Research
  9. IFA 2026: Acer Predator Atlas 7 Unveiled With Intel Arc Graphics, Up to 80Wh Battery
  10. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Bring Back Silver Colour, New Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »