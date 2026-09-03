Jio has expanded JioPC into a standalone cloud computing service that can run on existing computers, allowing users to access up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage without buying new hardware. The updated offering is no longer limited to JioHome broadband customers and can be used with an internet connection from any provider. JioPC is aimed at older computers that have slowed down or fallen behind newer software requirements. The service is available through subscription plans starting at Rs. 1,000.

JioPC Plans and Price in India

JioPC is offered in two variants with subscription periods of two months, five months and 10+2 months, according to an ANI report. The standard plan comes with 8GB of RAM and 500GB of storage. It costs Rs. 1,000 for two months, Rs. 2,000 for five months and Rs. 4,000 for 10+2 months.

Meanwhile, the JioPC Ultra plan offers 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 1,200 for two months, Rs. 2,500 for five months and Rs. 5,000 for 10+2 months. Since JioPC runs in the cloud, users need a stable internet connection to use the service. Jio says it works over broadband as well as reliable 4G and 5G connections.

JioPC Gets Standalone Subscription for Existing Computers

Reliance Jio has expanded JioPC beyond its earlier JioHome broadband requirement. The service is now available as a standalone subscription and can be used on an existing computer with an internet connection from any telecom or broadband provider. Previously, JioPC was limited to JioHome subscribers.

The cloud-based service can provide up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on an existing computer. Jio says it is intended for older PCs that have slowed down, run out of storage or use outdated operating systems, including machines that are around three or four years old.

Jio says users can set up the service in less than five minutes without installing new hardware or moving their data. The company also says there is no downtime during the setup process.

The service can also be used on much older computers. According to Jio, an eight-year-old PC can access the computing, storage and capabilities needed for AI-powered applications through its cloud service.

Notably, Jio first launched JioPC in July 2025 as a cloud-based virtual desktop for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users, accessed through a Jio set-top box with a keyboard and mouse. It offered a virtual Ubuntu PC with 8GB RAM and 100GB cloud storage, along with AI tools such as Adobe Express Premium. The latest update removes the Jio broadband and set-top box requirements, allowing JioPC to run on existing computers with any internet connection.