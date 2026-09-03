Homegrown brand AI+ announced the roll out the NxtQuantum OS v1.1 update for its smartphones on Thursday. As per the company, the update focuses on privacy, security and more transparency into how apps access device resources and user data. Among the new additions is NxtPrivacy Dashboard, which is claimed to unify app permissions into a single interface. The company says NxtQuantum OS v1.1's security framework analyses source rules across more than 1,000 connections and 172 unique destination IPs.

Ai+ NxtQuantum OS v1.1 Features

With NxtQuantum OS v1.1, Ai+ says it is expanding its focus on data sovereignty by keeping app data traffic within India. The company claims all app traffic and IP pings remain contained within the country. Meanwhile, the external traffic will be limited to essential Google core services directed to servers in California and Singapore for standard operating system functions.

As per the company, the OS' security system performs automated analysis of source rules across more than 1,000 connections and 172 unique destination IPs as part of its perimeter-security framework.

A notable new feature is NxtPrivacy Dashboard. AI+ says it consolidates app permissions into a single interface. Here, users can review, modify and revoke permissions, which is claimed to provide them with more control over how apps interact with the AI+ smartphone's resources and personal data.

Apart from this, NxtQuantum OS v1.1 adds improved visibility into background activity. Users will be able to see when apps access sensitive device resources while they are not actively being used. There are alos privacy alerts, which can flag permissions that may be excessive, unnecessary or no longer required.

The company says the software update is part of its broader approach to building a technology platform around privacy, security and user control. However, exact rollout timeline for each of the models in the brand's portfolio have yet to be announced.

Founded by Madhav Sheth, AI+ currently sells six smartphones in India across the Nova and Pulse series. The Nova lineup includes AI+ Nova 2 Pro 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Nova 2 5G, and NovaFlip 5G. Meanwhile, the Pulse lineup has a single model in the form of AI+ Pulse 2.