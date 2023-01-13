Technology News

Intel Core I9-13900KS CPU With 6GHz Turbo Frequency, 24 Cores Launched: All Details

The Intel Core I9-13900KS is aimed at gamers and desktop enthusiasts.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2023 16:57 IST
Photo Credit: Intel

The Intel Core i9 13900KS also gets a Special Edition version

Highlights
  • Intel Core i9 13900KS has a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 57,000)
  • This desktop processor is compatible with Z790, Z690 motherboards
  • Intel Core i9 13900KS gets eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores

Intel debuted the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS desktop processor on Thursday. It is claimed to be the first desktop CPU to reach a speed of 6GHz without overclocking. The chip is based on the flagship Core i9-13900K chip, which peaked at a clock rate of 5.8GHz. Aimed at gamers and tech enthusiasts, the Intel Core i9-13900KS packs 24 cores and 36MB Intel Smart Cache. It also comes with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology, which will enable the processor to reach higher Max Turbo frequencies than before.

The latest flagship desktop processor from Intel delivers a max turbo frequency of up to 6GHz. There is also 36MB of Intel Smart Cache for smoothly handling gaming and content creation workloads. According to the chip manufacturer, the Intel Core i9-13900KS packs 24 cores, including eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores.

This CPU features 20 PCIe lanes — 16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes. Its Adaptive Boost technology allows for high multicore turbo frequencies. Furthermore, it has a base power draw of 150W. The Intel Core i9-13900KS is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards. The company recommends that users install the latest BIOS to get the best possible experience.

The Intel Core i9-13900KS is now globally available for a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 57,000) at retail stores as a boxed product. In addition, this processor will come integrated with Intel and its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) systems. Intel has also revealed that a Special Edition version of this processor is also available.

Intel recently announced a whole slew of new laptop and desktop processors at CES 2023. These include new additions to the 13th Gen Intel Core family that come without overclocking support. They will be compatible with 700-series, along with 600-series motherboards. The flagship Intel Core i9 got three new 8+16-core versions as well.

