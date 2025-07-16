Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • Layoffs in 2025: HP, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Ola and More Fire Over 75,000 Staffers; AI the Main Culprit

Layoffs in 2025: HP, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Ola and More Fire Over 75,000 Staffers; AI the Main Culprit

Intel tops the list of companies conducting mass layoffs in 2025 after firing nearly 22,000 employees.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 July 2025 12:04 IST
Layoffs in 2025: HP, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Ola and More Fire Over 75,000 Staffers; AI the Main Culprit

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mohamed Hassan

Restructuring efforts, AI-driven automation, and bloated hierarchies were the reasons behind the layoffs

Highlights
  • Intel’s layoff was reportedly part of a global restructuring effort
  • Microsoft has also laid off 15,000 staffers this calendar year
  • Meta said it fired 3,600 employees over low performance
Advertisement

Layoffs in tech never really stopped in the post-pandemic world. Since the end of 2021, tech companies have been laying off employees in large numbers. Whether this was due to over-hiring during the pandemic, slowing revenue as the world returned to normal after COVID-19 or companies shutting down unprofitable ventures, we have seen thousands of tech employees getting the pink slip every single year. Unfortunately, 2025 was also not different, as tech giants such as Intel, Microsoft, Meta, and Salesforce made headlines for their mass layoffs.

Tech Layoffs in 2025: Intel Fires 20 Percent of Its Workforce

Intel has been the worst offender in terms of layoffs this calendar year. According to a Bloomberg report, the company announced plans to let go of 20 percent of its workforce. With 1,08,900 employees at the end of 2024, the number comes close to 22,000 employees. The company CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, had highlighted the need to remove hierarchical complexity and become more efficient as one of the primary reasons behind the layoffs.

The first round of firings occurred on Sunday when the chipmaker officially cut as many as 2,392 jobs in Oregon and approximately 4,000 total positions across the US, a Tom's Hardware report claimed. Intel has also been silently letting employees go in Israel, with the most affected roles said to be mid-level managers, first-line supervisors, and technicians from the Remote Operations Centre (ROC). More layoffs are expected in the coming months.

Tech Layoffs in 2025: Microsoft Continues AI Adoption, Lets Go of 15,000 Employees

Microsoft has also been firing employees rapidly in 2025. After letting go of 6,000 employees across all levels in April, the tech giant fired another 9,000 employees in July, where the majority were from its Xbox gaming division. Apart from this, the company has reportedly been silently cutting hundreds of jobs globally, which are not prominently reported. The reason behind these firings is said to be the company's adoption of AI technologies.

Tech Layoffs in 2025: Meta Fires 3,600 Employees

In one of the more bizarre layoffs this year, Meta fired 3,600 employees or five percent of its workforce in February, according to a Yahoo Finance report. While the company had said that only the low performers were affected by the layoff, some employees reportedly claimed to have received high praise in their feedback.

Tech Layoffs in 2025: HP Cuts 2,000 Jobs

In February, HP announced a layoff that would affect 2,000 of its employees, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. The company reportedly fired employees as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts. The move is also said to save the company as much as $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,575 crores) in expenses.

Tech Layoffs in 2025: Indeed and Glassdoor Fire 1,300 Employees

Indeed and Glassdoor, owned by Japanese group Recruit Holdings, announced the cutting of 1,300 jobs from both companies, according to a Bloomberg report. The reason cited by the company was that it was “shifting focus towards AI.” The report, while highlighting another incident of AI taking jobs, is also ironic, given that both of them are job recruitment platforms.

But these are just a few of the many layoffs taking place in the tech industry right now. Based on research conducted by Gadgets 360 and data taken from Layoffs.fyi, the planned layoffs this year could affect more than 74,000 employees globally working in 154 different companies. Here is a breakdown of major tech layoffs in 2025:

S. No. Company Name Employees Fired Timeline
1 Intel 22,000 April 23
2 Microsoft 15,000 May 13, July 2
3 Meta 3,600 February 10
4 Northvolt 2,800 March 31
5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2,500 March 6
6 HP 2,000 February 28
7 Workday 1,750 February 5
8 OpenText 1,600 May 6
9 Autodesk 1,350 February 27
10 Indeed + Glassdoor 1,300 July 10
11 Salesforce 1,000 February 3
12 Cruise 1,000 February 4
13 Blue Origin 1,000 February 13
14 Ola Electric 1,000 March 3
15 Block 931 March 25
16 Wayfair 730 January 10
17 NetApp 700 April 30
18 Sprinklr 500 February 6
19 Grubhub 500 February 28
20 CrowdStrike 400 May 7
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Layoff, Intel, Microsoft, Meta, Google, HP, Salesforce, Blue Origin, Amazon, TikTok
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Apple to Equip iPhone Fold With Samsung Display's Crease-Free Screen: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Layoffs in 2025: HP, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Ola and More Fire Over 75,000 Staffers; AI the Main Culprit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  3. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »