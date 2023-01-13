OnePlus Nord 2T is receiving an update to Android 13 in India. The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the handset is being rolled out to users who participated in the Open Beta programme. The OxygenOS 13 beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 2T was started back in December and stable OS update has now been released by the company. The new update comes with the company's Aquamorphic design, performance improvements, and new features. The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in India back in July 2022 running on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

According to a post shared by OnePlus on its Community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus Nord 2T is first rolling out to users in India who participated in the Open Beta programme. The latest update has arrived with the December 2022 security patch and firmware version CPH2401_11.C.23, along with new design themes, customisation features, and enhanced security and privacy.

The Android 13 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T features the company's new Aquamorphic design interface, a home screen world clock widget, OnePlus' Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, a sidebar toolbox, new media playback controls, optimised quick settings, and optimised system icons. The OxygenOS 13 update has also brought improvement to the system speed, stability, and battery life of the smartphone.

Users can check for the stable Android 13 updates manually in their phone's Settings app by going to the Settings app and selecting *Software update >Download the update*>.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in July last year with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The phone features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The phone ships with a triple rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

