Technology News

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India: How to Download

The Android 13 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will first be rolled out to users who enrolled in the Open Beta programme.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 17:19 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India: How to Download

OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in India in July 2022

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G update brings the December security patch
  • The update comes with firmware version CPH2401_11.C.23
  • The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G update features the firm's Aquamorphic design

OnePlus Nord 2T is receiving an update to Android 13 in India. The Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for the handset is being rolled out to users who participated in the Open Beta programme. The OxygenOS 13 beta programme for the OnePlus Nord 2T was started back in December and stable OS update has now been released by the company. The new update comes with the company's Aquamorphic design, performance improvements, and new features. The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in India back in July 2022 running on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

According to a post shared by OnePlus on its Community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus Nord 2T is first rolling out to users in India who participated in the Open Beta programme. The latest update has arrived with the December 2022 security patch and firmware version CPH2401_11.C.23, along with new design themes, customisation features, and enhanced security and privacy.

The Android 13 update for the OnePlus Nord 2T features the company's new Aquamorphic design interface, a home screen world clock widget, OnePlus' Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, a sidebar toolbox, new media playback controls, optimised quick settings, and optimised system icons. The OxygenOS 13 update has also brought improvement to the system speed, stability, and battery life of the smartphone.

Users can check for the stable Android 13 updates manually in their phone's Settings app by going to the Settings app and selecting *Software update >Download the update*>.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in July last year with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 on top. The phone features a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The phone ships with a triple rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T, Android 13, OxygenOS 13, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Intel Core I9-13900KS CPU With 6GHz Turbo Frequency, 24 Cores Launched: All Details
Tencent Is Bringing Content Creators to WeChat to Challenge TikTok's Dominance
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India: How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Starts Tonight: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Could Be Priced Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  3. This Letv S1-Series Phone Comes With an iPhone 14 Pro-Like Design
  4. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  5. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  6. Moto G53 May Launch in Global Markets With These Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 3 Laptops With Intel Core i3-N Series CPU Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Tencent Is Bringing Content Creators to WeChat to Challenge TikTok's Dominance
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India: How to Download
  4. Intel Core I9-13900KS CPU With 6GHz Turbo Frequency, 24 Cores Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung to Use microLED Displays for Its Future Galaxy Series Smartwatches: Report
  6. Moto G53 Surfaces on GCF Certification Website, Global Launch Expected Soon: All Details
  7. Cardano Developers to Launch Toolkit to Build Custom Sidechains: Details
  8. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2023
  9. Realme V30 Appears on TENAA and 3C Listings; Could Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Report
  10. Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to Now Record 360-Degree Sound for Videos, Says Samsung
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.