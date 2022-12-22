Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group

Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group

Intel is doubling down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 December 2022 11:04 IST
Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel decision comes as the company shapes itself to better compete with Nvidia, AMD

Highlights
  • Intel's client computing group makes chips for personal computers
  • Accelerated computing teams will join Intel's data centre and AI business
  • Graphic chips unit head Raja Koduri will return to chief architect role

Intel is splitting its graphic chips unit into two, the company said on Wednesday, as it realigns the business to better compete with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said.

The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges.

"I don't think it changes much (if anything) other than aligning the products with the respective sales organizations they fit with vs. having them as a discrete segment," Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said.

Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

Koduri, who has led graphics technology ventures at iPhone maker Apple and AMD, joined Intel in 2017.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Intel had backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023. Regional newspaper Volksstimme reported that the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies.

The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains.

But the newspaper said that surging energy and raw materials prices had upset the US company's original calculations. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of EUR 17 billion (USD 18 billion, roughly Rs 1,48,000 crore), prices were now closer to EUR 20 billion (roughly Rs 1,76,000 crore), the paper said.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Nvidia, AI, AMD
Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
Featured video of the day
Limit Your Child's Screentime. Here Is How

Related Stories

Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  6. WhatsApp Banned 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month: Monthly Report
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Pre-Order Date Set to January 2 via Amazon
  9. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  2. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  4. Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
  5. Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
  6. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
  8. Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says
  9. Private Cryptocurrencies' Growth Can Precipitate Next Financial Crisis: RBI Governor
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter on Track to Be "Roughly Cash Flow Break-Even" in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.