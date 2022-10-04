Technology News
JioBook Budget Laptop with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 2GB LPDDR4x RAM Listed in India: All Details

JioBook budget laptop by Reliance Jio has been listed on an online government marketplace and is available for resellers to buy at Rs. 19,500

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 19:53 IST
JioBook comes with an inbuilt 4G SIM for easy connectivity

Highlights
  • JioBook listed on GeM in Blue colour option
  • The laptop is seen running JioOS
  • JioBook has been listed with a price of Rs. 19,500

JioBook budget laptop by Reliance Jio has been listed on an online government marketplace. The laptop is listed as sporting a Snapdragon 665 Processor, a 11.6-inch display, and 2GB RAM. According to a recent report, the laptop was developed in partnership with Qualcomm and Microsoft with the former powering its computing chips based on technology from ARM, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps. The USP of this laptop is that it comes with an inbuilt 4G SIM for easy connectivity.

JioBook price in India, availability

The government e-marketplace has listed the JioBook at Rs. 19,500 and is available to resellers in a minimum consignment quantity of a single piece order. However, the JioBook is not yet available to end consumers. There has also been no official announcement by the company on its website or social media handles regarding the launch of the JioBook.

JioBook budget laptop has been listed to come in a single blue colour option. We will update this copy when details such as availability and consumer pricing are officially announced.

JioBook specifications, features

JioBook will run on JioOS, which is expected to be a forked version of Microsoft Windows tailored for Jio laptops in India. The JioBook will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, users may choose to expand the storage via a microSD card slot. It will also come with a 4G micro-SIM card slot for connectivity.

The budget laptop will sport a 11.6-inch HD display with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution. However, the refresh rate would be restricted to a standard 60Hz rate while housing a dual speaker and supporting Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity. The government e-marketplace listing also notes the build to be made out of an ABS plastic chassis body with metallic hinges.

As the laptop supports 4G connectivity and is at an affordable price it could be very appealing to a large section of the consumer market who do not have the means to dish out a large sum on a laptop device that is increasingly becoming a necessity for education.

Reliance Jio could potentially capture an otherwise untapped market demographic in rural areas, tier II, and tier III cities. The company is especially in an advantageous position with its promise to launch 5G network services across India by December 2023.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

Further reading: JioBook, Reliance Jio, Qualcomm, Microsoft
