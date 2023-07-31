Technology News
JioBook (2023) Laptop With 4G, Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JioBook was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,799.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 18:04 IST
JioBook (2023) Laptop With 4G, Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

JioBook (2023) will go on sale through Amazon

Highlights
  • JioBook (2023) runs on Android based JioOS operating system
  • Reliance launched its first JioBook in October last year
  • It has a 2-megapixel Web camera

JioBook (2023) was launched in India on Monday, July 31 as the second laptop model from Jio. The new laptop features a plastic body and it is powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT 8788 processor. The JioBook 4G comes in a JioBlue shade and an embedded Jio SIM card. The budget laptop sports connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi and gets an HDMI mini port. The JioBook (2023) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

JioBook (2023) price in India and availability

JioBook (2023) price in India has been set at Rs. 16,499. The laptop comes in a sole Jio Blue colour options and is available for pre-order through Amazon, Reliance Digital's e-commerce website, and leading retail stores. It will be go on sale starting August 5.

To recall, Reliance launched its first JioBook in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,799.

JioBook (2023) specifications

The JioBook (2023) runs on Android-based JioOS operating system and features an 11.6-inch HD (768X1,366 pixels) display. The 4G laptop has a plastic body and it comes with an inbuilt 4G SIM card. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The available storage can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Last year's JioBook is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

JioBook (2023) has connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, an HDMI mini port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop packs dual stereo speakers and features a 2-megapixel Web camera as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, that is claimed to deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The JioBook (2023) is also super light, weighing in at just 990 grams. The new model is significantly higher than the preceding model which weighed 1.2 kilograms.

Comments

Further reading: JioBook, JioBook 2023, JioBook 2023 Price in India, JioBook Specifications, Jio, Reliance
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, Apple's New 3nm Chip, and Repair-Friendly Internals: Mark Gurman
Blockchain Could Save Fintech Firms Billions as Sector Players Seek Improved Cross-Border Payments: Report

