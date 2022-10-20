Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6 Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Reliance Jio hopes to replicate its successful launch of the budget-friendly JioPhone, with its latest budget laptop, JioBook.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 October 2022 18:39 IST
JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio's first-ever laptop will run on its own JioOS

Highlights
  • JioBook available for purchase on Reliance Digital website
  • The budget laptop is priced at Rs. 15,799
  • JioBook comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage

Reliance Jio's first-ever laptop, JioBook, announced at the India Mobile Congress earlier this month is now live on sale with the laptop being made available to Indian consumers via Reliance Digital's website. The laptop first went on sale to resellers exclusively via the Government e-Marketplace, which revealed the full specifications of the budget laptop including details on its 11.6-inch display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery. The budget laptop, developed by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate in partnership with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft, aims to replicate the company's success of its low-cost JioPhone in the highly price-sensitive Indian market.

JioBook price in India, availability

Reliance's JioBook has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 15,799, and is available to Indian consumers via Reliance Digital's e-commerce website. The GeM listing exclusively available for resellers had priced the budget laptop at Rs. 19,500. However, the JioBook has launched in India on Reliance Digital at a considerably lower price.

Additionally, customers buying the laptop can avail of 10 percent instant discount with Axis, Kotak, ICICI, HDFC, AU, INDUSIND, DBS, Yes, and other major bank Credit cards.

JioBook specifications, features

The JioBook features an 11.6-inch HD display that supports 1366×768 pixels resolution. The budget laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The laptop comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage, that is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The JioBook is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer over 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop also houses a passive cooling mechanism for heat dissipation.

Jio's first-ever laptop will run on its own JioOS, which the company says has been optimised to be lightweight for superior performance.

While Qualcomm powers the JioBook's computing chip based on technology from Arm, the Windows OS maker, Microsoft, is providing support for applications on the laptop. The laptop will ship with JioStore pre-loaded for users to download and install third-party applications.

JioBook will ship with an inbuilt 4G SIM card, while other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI mini port, and Wi-Fi. The laptop also houses dual 1.0W stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2-megapixel web camera for video calling.

According to Jio, users will have to visit the nearest Jio Store with ICCID (SIM number) in order to complete their KYC and choose their preferred data plans, which will activate the inbuilt SIM card for usage on the JioBook.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, JioBook, JioPhone, Reliance Digital
WazirX Founder-Led Lay-1 Blockchain Startup Shardeum Closes $18.2 Million Seed Funding Round
iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.