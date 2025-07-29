JioPC was launched on Tuesday as a virtual desktop platform for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers. The cloud-based service allows subscribers with a keyboard, mouse, and an internet connection to access a virtual desktop using their Jio set-top box. Subscribers will get access to 100GB of cloud storage and access to a handful of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The telecom operator is currently offering customers a one-month trial at no additional cost, and the JioPC app is installed on the company's devices.

JioPC Price in India, Availability

JioPC price in India starts at Rs. 599 per month, and the telecom operator allows users to opt for alternative plans based on their requirements. The entry level plan offers 1 month of access to the service, while the two-month plan is priced at Rs. 999.

As part of a limited period offer, the six-month and 12-month JioPC plans will offer 8 months and 15 months of access at Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 4,599, respectively. It's worth noting that the pricing for all JioPC plans is exclusive of GST.

JioPC Features, Specifications

According to the company, the new cloud-based JioPC works via the company's set-top box and a keyboard and a mouse. Users can access the service via the JioPC app, which is available on the company's device. JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers can try out the service via the one-month trial, after which a subscription will be required.

A virtual JioPC that runs on the company's servers offers access to the Ubuntu Linux distribution and is equipped with a quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage. The company says that it will offer unlimited access with the plans listed above.

Jio claims that the cloud-based PC service offers support for network-level security that offers protection from malware and viruses. It is also said to feature support for AI tools, including Adobe Express Premium.

In order to set up a new JioPC subscription, you can launch the JioPC app from the Apps section on your Jio set-top box. After selecting Get Started, the service will prompt you to connect a mouse and keyboard. You can sign in using the contact number linked with your JioFiber or Jio AirFiber subscription to start setting up your JioPC.