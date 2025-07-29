Technology News
Xbox's Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 Reportedly Coming to PS5

Gears of War: E-Day was announced at last year's Xbox Games Showcase.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2025 15:49 IST
Xbox's Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 Reportedly Coming to PS5

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

Gears of War: E-Day is set 14 years before the events of the original Gears of War

  • State of Decay 3 was announced at Xbox Games Showcase in 2020
  • Gears of War: Reloaded will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Gears of War: E-Day is expected to arrive in 2026
Two more upcoming Microsoft first-party games will arrive on PS5, a new report has claimed. The Xbox parent has released several of its exclusive titles on PlayStation in 2025, including Forza Horizon 5, since it pivoted its launch strategy last year. The company will reportedly bring Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3 to PS5, as well. The two upcoming games don't have a release date yet, but the next Gears of War is set for launch in 2026.

Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3 Coming to PS5

Gears of War: E-Day will arrive on PS5 in addition to its Xbox Series S/X and PC release, according to a report from MP1st that cites information from the resume of a game designer said to be working on the title. It's unclear if the next mainline Gears of War game will be released on PS5 simultaneously or after an initial launch on Xbox and PC, just like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

In addition to Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, currently in development at Undead Labs, is also reportedly coming to PS5. The report also cited the resume of a developer said to be working at Undead Labs, that shows PS5 as a supported platform for the game alongside PC and Xbox.

There's no timeline on when these two Xbox games will arrive on PS5. More details about PlayStation versions of the titles should be announced after the release date confirmation.

Gears of War: E-Day was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase in 2024 with an in-engine announcement trailer. The game will be set 14 years before the original Gears of War, during Emergence Day.

State of Decay 3, on the other hand, was announced at Xbox Games Showcase in 2020 and received a new trailer at last year's event. Both games are expected to release in 2026.

Xbox Games on PS5 in 2025

Gears of War: E-Day, however, won't be the first Gears of War game to launch on PS5. In May, Microsoft announced that Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered version of the first game, will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on August 26, 2025. The remaster, which comes with enhanced graphics and gameplay improvements, can be wishlisted on Xbox and PlayStation storefronts and Steam.

Gears of War: Reloaded will join a growing list of Xbox exclusives coming to PS5. This year alone, Microsoft has launched first-party titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Forza Horizon 5 on Sony's console. While Forza and Indiana Jones got a delayed launch on PS5, the new Doom title was released on the platform alongside the Xbox and PC versions. Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in October. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is also coming to PS5 in August, following its release on PC and Xbox last year.

Microsoft's strategy of releasing its first-party games on PlayStation seems to have had encouraging returns, as well. Recently published data from market research firm Alinea Analytics showed that Forza Horizon 5 was the best-selling game on PS5 in 2025 with over three million copies sold on Sony's console.

Further reading: Gears of War E Day, State of Decay 3, Xbox, Microsoft, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
