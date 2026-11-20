After years of waiting, Apple unveiled its first MacBook Pro laptops with OLED displays this year. The Cupertino tech giant took it a step further by adopting Tandem OLED displays and offering touchscreen capability (with multi-touch support) on its PROLED XDR Display model. Earlier rumours suggested Apple's all-in-one iMacs would be next to receive an OLED display upgrade. But according to a new report, Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, may delay or abandon the idea for two major reasons.

John Ternus-Led Apple May Delay or Abandon Future OLED iMac

According to a detailed report by Korean publication TheElec, Apple is conducting a “comprehensive review” of its plans to adopt OLED displays for its iMac range of all-in-one desktop computers. The report claims Apple is in talks with Samsung Display and is deciding whether to delay or cancel its OLED iMac.

The report notes that Apple had planned to expand its OLED upgrade (from MacBooks) to its iMac, but there are two major reasons for the change in plans.

The bigger reason for delaying the move is reportedly the cost of manufacturing these premium OLED displays. As Apple switches to tandem OLED technology for its iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices, using two light-emitting layers reportedly drives up costs. The rise in memory prices is also making it hard to deliver cost-effective products.

The second major reason is reportedly due to slow sales. Oddly, these are linked to higher prices for newly launched products. Apple's OLED iPad Pro sales have also influenced the decision, citing panel shipments which are said to fall by 18 percent compared to last year. This applies to both Samsung Display and LG Display, Apple's two major suppliers.

Apple has been considering launching an OLED iMac in 2029 or 2030, with Samsung and LG already working on panels for it. Meanwhile, Apple is also working on upgrading its LCD iMac. Lastly, it is also said that the new CEO, John Ternus, may have influenced its future decisions to adopt expensive OLED panels on more products.