DJI has raised prices on several products in China, including its Osmo Pocket series cameras and the Osmo Nano. The new prices took effect on November 18, following an announcement from the company earlier this month. The hikes vary across different camera models and kit options. DJI has attributed the increase to rising costs of semiconductors, storage and other key components, which have made manufacturing its products more expensive.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo Pocket 4P, Osmo Nano Prices Increased

The Osmo Pocket 4P has seen some of the biggest price hikes, with its standard kit now selling for CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 57,200), up from CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 52,900). The Vlog kit has also become more expensive, going from CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 59,200) to CNY 4,859 (roughly Rs. 67,600), an increase of CNY 560 (roughly Rs. 7,800).

The standard kit of the Osmo Pocket 4 now costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 44,500), compared with CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 49,700) earlier. The All-in-One kit has risen from CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 52,600) to CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 59,800), while the Meipai kit has risen from CNY 4,098 (roughly Rs. 57,000) to CNY 4,598 (roughly Rs. 64,000). The Enjoy Shooting kit has seen a smaller hike, rising from CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 48,900) to CNY 3,638 (roughly Rs. 50,600).

The 128GB Osmo Nano standard kit has also become more expensive, with its price increasing from CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 32,000) to CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 34,800). The 64GB version remains unchanged at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 27,800).

DJI announced the price changes on November 13, citing higher costs of semiconductors, storage and other key components. The new prices took effect at midnight on November 18, 2026. The company did not name the affected products or specify the individual increases when it first announced the revision.

For now, the price hikes apply only in China. DJI has not said whether it plans to raise prices in India or other markets.