After launching its Honor Watch 6 Pro in China back in September, the Chinese brand has now launched its premium smartwatch in global markets. The Honor Watch 6 Pro offers a premium design and is available in both metal and polymer strap options, with prices starting from EUR 379. Designed for rugged environments, it includes positioning systems built to tackle wilderness and remote areas, making it ideal for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. Honor's Watch 6 Pro supports both Android and iOS devices simultaneously.

Honor Watch 6 Pro Price, Availability

The Honor Watch 6 Pro has been launched at EUR 379 (approximately Rs. 38,000) for the Black Fluoroelastomer strap option and EUR 429 (Rs. 43,000) for the Silver Steel strap option. The smartwatch launched at CNY 1,600 (Rs. 22,000) in China for the stainless steel version, which is much lower by comparison. The wearable goes on pre-sale starting November 19 in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Both variants will also be available at a lower Promo price of EUR 279 and EUR 329, respectively, until December 31, 2026. Even though Honor only officially sells the steel and silicon strap options globally, Honor will include a free 22mm leather strap during the sales period. Both options pack 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

Honor Watch 6 Pro Specifications, Features

Strap variants aside, the watch is available in two case options: Black or Silver Steel. Both cases are metal, measure 46.3mm diagonally, and are 11.6mm thick. The case, excluding the strap, weighs 50.9g and has a functional octagonal crown and a side button. The case is rated 5ATM, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for durability.

On the front is a 1.5-inch Tandem OLED display that, according to the brand, can reach a peak brightness of 5,500 nits. Honor does not mention which chipset powers its smartwatch, but you do get Honor Polaris positioning system, which uses a dual-frequency, three-antenna design for stable reception for outdoor enthusiasts. Honor also claims that the watch can function for 21 hours with continuous positioning tracking. It can reportedly track 120+ sports and includes Professional Running Coach, Outdoor Trail Running, Professional Football and Badminton modes.

The smartwatch is powered by a 500mAh battery, which Honor claims can last 18 days in Ultra-long battery mode, around 10 days with regular usage and up to 7 days with the always-on display (AOD) feature enabled. It also adds a new optical heart rate sensor that supposedly uses multiple optical paths to penetrate deeper layers of skin for more accurate tracking. The Honor Watch 6 Pro supports both Android and iOS. It can reportedly connect to an iPhone and Android devices simultaneously, relaying notifications, messages, and calls from both.