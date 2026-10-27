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iMac (2026) With M6 Chip, 4.5K Retina Display and Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The iMac (2026) starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 19:22 IST
iMac (2026) With M6 Chip, 4.5K Retina Display and Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest all-in-one computer is available in six colour options

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Highlights
  • The iMac price in India starts at Rs. 1,74,900 for the base model
  • The computer runs on macOS 27 Golden Gate with Apple Intelligence
  • Pre-orders are open, with sales starting on November 6
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Apple on Tuesday launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac. The all-in-one desktop computer now comes with the M6 chip, which is Apple's first computing platform fabricated using the 2nm process technology. It sports a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. Like all of its recent computers that are powered by an Apple Silicon chipset, the new 24-inch iMac supports the new Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI, running on macOS 27 Golden Gate.

iMac (2026) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new 24-inch iMac starts at Rs. 1,74,900 for the base model with a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Customers can also purchase the computer with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, priced at Rs. 1,99,900. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage.

The all-in-one desktop computer can be pre-ordered in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, and Yellow colourways and will go on sale in India and other global markets starting on November 6.

iMac (2026) Features, Specifications

The newly launched iMac sports a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480x2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500 nits. Apple says that customers can configure the display with a nano-texture matte glass finish at an additional charge. It is also equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage and support for 1080p video recording.

Under the hood, Apple has equipped its latest all-in-one computer with its latest M6 chip that is built on the 2nm process technology. The company claims it offers up to 12 times faster on-device AI performance for prompt processing in LM Studio compared to iMac with M1 chipset. Compared to the M4 variant, it is said to be up to five times faster.

The all-in-one computer can be configured with up to a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in every core, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. It starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB, along with up to 2TB of onboard storage. It runs on

Connectivity options on the new iMac include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, upgraded 2.5Gb Ethernet, up to four Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is compatible with Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories.

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Further reading: iMac 2026, iMac 2026 Price in India, iMac 2026 Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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iMac (2026) With M6 Chip, 4.5K Retina Display and Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications
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