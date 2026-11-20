Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to be launched in India and other global markets early next year. The Pro model could be the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy S series, which currently includes the standard, Plus, and Ultra models. Details about the Galaxy S27 Pro have been surfacing online for months, offering a glimpse of what the phone might offer. Now, the Indian variant of the rumoured smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, seemingly confirming its chipset and other performance features. The Galaxy S27 Pro might ship with an unreleased deca-core Exynos chipset, built on a 2nm process.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared that an upcoming Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-S957B. The leaker claims that the model number belongs to the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro. The handset has been listed with a Samsung S5E9975 processor, which could be the tech giant's unreleased deca-core Exynos 2700 chipset, built on a 2nm process.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is shown to feature four cluster 1 cores clocked at 2.88GHz, one cluster 2 core clocked at 3.36GHz, four performance cores clocked at 3.74GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.24GHz. It is listed with 10.60GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB of RAM at launch. Moreover, the phone might ship with One UI 9, which is based on Android 17.

On Geekbench's single-core performance test, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro reportedly scored 3,061 points. It also scored 10,967 points on the platform's multi-core performance test. The tipster says the smartphone could launch in India with the Xclipse 970 GPU. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

Recently, a report said the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is confirmed to launch with a horizontal rear camera module housing a triple-camera unit and an LED flash. The handset could carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a Samsung S5KHP6 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Samsung S5KJN3 or Sony IMX855 sensor, and a Samsung S5K3LD telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom.