Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 57.1 lakh on Friday, while Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh. Cryptocurrency markets continued to face selling pressure as investors remained cautious about the broader risk environment. Bitcoin's decline has brought it close to the key $60,000 level, with institutional withdrawals, weak investor sentiment, and concerns around further Federal Reserve rate hikes weighing on demand. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $61,800 (roughly Rs. 57.5 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $1,730 (roughly Rs. 1.61 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1.7 percent in the 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. The market's downturn has also coincided with weakness in technology stocks, while developments around the Anthropic IPO have added another factor for investors to monitor.

Major Altcoins Trade Lower as Selling Pressure Spreads Across Crypto Market

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $570 (roughly Rs. 53,000), while Solana (SOL) traded at $72.6 (roughly Rs. 6,700). XRP was priced at $0.96 (roughly Rs. 89.2), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.057 (roughly Rs. 5.5).

Institutional Withdrawals and Weak Investor Sentiment Deepen Bitcoin Sell-Off

Discussing Bitcoin's recent decline, institutional investment activity and the factors influencing its near-term direction, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin's decline to around $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.6 lakh) reflects a broad retreat in risk appetite, with prices now nearly 29 percent below the early-October high of $86,475 (roughly Rs. 80.3 lakh), after touching $61,400 (roughly Rs. 57 lakh). Bearish sentiment is evident in CryptoQuant's Bull Score of 10/100 and 121,000 BTC sold by long-term holders in 30 days. Anthropic's 13 percent fall from its $111.53 (Rs. 10,300) peak has added to market caution.”

Highlighting broader cryptocurrency market performance, investor sentiment, derivatives activity and institutional investment flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “The sell-off reflects nearly $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 26,955.5 crore) in US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows through November 18, weak equities and concern about further Federal Reserve rate hikes. BlackRock's IBIT accounted for most of the reported redemptions, while some miners have sold assets to fund AI infrastructure. Sentiment is fragile, with Fear and Greed at 10. The market snapshot showed $591.5 million (roughly Rs. 5,498 crore) in liquidations, mostly from long positions, alongside rising volume and slightly lower open interest.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's price performance, institutional investment activity and the outlook for the broader cryptocurrency market, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “US spot Bitcoin funds lost $546.4 million (roughly Rs. 5,079 crore) across November 17 and 18, weakening an important source of demand [...] Ethereum's 13.71 percent weekly decline and Solana's 11.25 percent fall show that selling extends across major cryptocurrencies. US PCE inflation on November 25 is the next major scheduled test for interest-rate expectations ahead of December's Federal Reserve meeting. Investors considering fresh purchases should divide their intended investment into smaller installments. Anyone already above their planned crypto allocation should review that exposure before adding more.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets remain under pressure as institutional withdrawals, weak investor sentiment and concerns around further Federal Reserve rate hikes continue to weigh on prices. Analysts said a sustained recovery above $62,000 (roughly Rs. 57.63 lakh) would offer an early indication of stabilisation, while a break below $60,000 could expose Bitcoin to further losses.