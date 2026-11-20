Smartphone shipments in the US declined in the third quarter of this year amid rising memory component costs and manufacturing expenses, according to the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint Research. Despite the fall, Apple was the only smartphone manufacturer in the US market that did not see shipments decline during the quarter. Samsung also gained market share, but Motorola's shipment share declined as the higher memory costs affected demand and shipments of its affordable handsets.

Apple Leads US Smartphone Market Share in Q3

As per Counterpoint Research's latest Market Monitor report, US smartphone shipments declined 9 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the quarter spanning from July to September this year. The report notes that global memory constraints affected Android smartphone shipments, especially low-end manufacturers. Apple reported growth and held the top position, but other Android brands faced shipment pressure in the last quarter.

The iPhone maker increased its share by 7 percent points YoY and 3 percent points quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) during Q3, and Apple is the only OEM not affected by shipment declines in the US market. The company increased its share to 57 percent in Q3 2026, up from 50 percent in the same quarter last year. In Q2 this year, Apple held a 54 percent share.

Samsung came in second place with 25 percent market share. It recorded a 1 percent increase in shipments, to 25 percent in Q3 2026, but the South Korean brand registered a 5 percent decline compared to the previous quarter, when it held a 30 percent market share. Counterpoint notes that Samsung's dual strategy of flagship models and low-end A-series devices helped the brand diversify and perform relatively better than other Android manufacturers.

Motorola is in third position, but its shipment share declined 4 percent YoY to 8 percent in Q3 2026. Counterpoint says the brand, which saw positive shipment growth in Q2, was hit by pressure on low-end smartphone models due to rising memory costs.

Google's US market share rose 3 percentage points QoQ to an estimated 6 percent in Q3 2026. Sales of the Pixel 11 series helped the company improve its position compared to the previous quarter. However, Google's share remained 1 percentage point lower than in Q3 2025, indicating weaker year-over-year shipment performance.