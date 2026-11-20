Google announced Thursday that it is expanding Computer Use in Gemini to Mac. The feature aims to automate everyday work by letting the AI assistant interact with desktop applications on a user's behalf. According to the Mountain View-based tech giant, Computer Use is available in the Gemini app for Mac. With the feature, Gemini on Mac can click through menus, type into fields, and complete multi-step tasks across local files, desktop software, and the web.

Computer Use in Gemini for Mac

In a blog post, Google said that Computer Use in the Gemini app for Mac can handle repetitive, multi-step workflows that would otherwise require users to switch between applications and perform several manual actions. Users can describe what they want done in a prompt, after which Gemini can interact with supported desktop software and websites by clicking, typing, navigating menus, and filling out forms.

As per the company, the feature works across local files, desktop applications, and the web. Google has outlined several examples of how it could be used. In creative workflows, Gemini can batch colour-grade photographs in design software or help set up complex 3D scenes. It can also extract information such as package weights, dimensions, and addresses from locally stored PDF files and use those details to fill out shipping quote forms.

Gemini can also gather information from live dashboards, including metrics and screenshots from different regions, and use the material to create a presentation in Google Slides. Another example involves preparing items for resale. The assistant can analyse photographs stored in a local folder, research prices, record product details, and prepare listings on resale platforms.

The feature reportedly runs in an isolated background window, with a live preview in the Gemini chat. This means users can monitor the assistant's actions while keeping their main desktop and cursor free for other work. They can keep typing, designing, or taking calls without giving up control of the primary screen.

Google has also outlined several privacy and safety controls. Users can choose which applications Gemini can access and watch its actions in real time. They can pause the process whenever needed, and key actions require user approval before they are carried out.

Computer use is rolling out in English in the US through the Gemini app for Mac.

The rollout builds on Google's recent push to make Gemini better at completing tasks on users' behalf. The company recently expanded Gemini's task-handling capabilities for users in India and other markets, including features for shopping, booking appointments, and other everyday activities.