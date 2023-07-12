Technology News

Apple Sees Rise in MacBook Air Demand Amid Decline in Q2 Global PC Shipments: Canalys

Worldwide PC market declined by 12 percent in Q2 2023, a much smaller fall than the over-30 percent drops seen in the previous two quarters, says Canalys.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2023 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: MacBook Air

Apple grew the most among the major PC makers, with shipments hitting 6.8 million units

The decline in global personal computer shipments slowed in the second quarter, with Apple outperforming the market with a 51 percent jump thanks to strong demand for its recently launched 15-inch MacBook Air, data from research firm Canalys showed.

The report adds to early signs of a recovery in the industry, which has been banking on a new round of equipment upgrades by consumers and businesses to shake off its post-pandemic slump.

Canalys said the worldwide PC market declined by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2023, a much smaller fall than the over-30 percent drops seen in the previous two quarters, as it benefited from strong back-to-school demand.

"There are indications that many of the issues that have affected the sector are beginning to abate," said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys.

Apple grew the most among the major PC makers, with shipments hitting 6.8 million units and its market share expanding to 11 percent from 6.4 percent a year earlier, as supply-chain hurdles eased and it benefited from demand for the new MacBook Air.

Market leader Lenovo posted a shipment decline of 18.1 percent, smaller than the 30.3 percent fall posted in the previous quarter. HP and Dell also saw smaller falls, compared with the prior quarter.

"Inventory levels reduced further in Q2," said Kieren Jessop, research analyst at Canalys. "All customer segments are set to improve sequentially for the remainder of 2023, amid a final push of inventory corrections and stronger seasonality in the latter half of the year."

Still, Canalys said it expects 2023 shipments to be lower than 2022 as consumers prioritize spending on essentials in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
