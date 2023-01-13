Technology News
  OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is tipped to feature a plastic frame and rear panel.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 13:40 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 leaked images shows a glossy rear design
  • It is said to have two large circular cutouts for the rear camera setup
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 will have a LED flash module on the back

OnePlus Nord CE 3 images have leaked online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The company is reportedly planning to extend its Nord CE smartphone series with a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. While the company hasn't revealed any details of the purported handset, its design has surfaced online via leaked images while its specifications have been tipped. A new leak has given insights into the purported phone's design, display, and more. The upcoming phone will reportedly arrive with a triple rear camera setup along with a LED flash module on the back.

RMUpdate in collaboration with tipster @Gadgetsdata has leaked the alleged prototype images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The images of the purported phone suggest it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a plastic rear panel with a plastic frame. It is likely to carry a similar design as its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will have two large circular camera modules with the upper cutout housing a 108-megapixel camera. However, the lower cutout will have two cameras with an LED flash.

Other leaked details include a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a plastic rear panel, a plastic frame, and a hole-punch cutout at the mid of the display.

An older render suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will have a completely new design approach compared to previous models. It was said to drop the rounded appearance of the CE series and instead opted for a chiselled look with straight lines, flat sides, and sharper corners. Further, it was reported that there will be no ‘Alert Slider', but it will have flat buttons for power and volume on either side, similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G.

The phone is speculated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Reportedly Working on New Chromecast With Google TV: All Details
Binance Granted Regulatory Approval to Manage and Trade Virtual Currencies in Sweden
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Prototype Images Leak Ahead of Launch, Hint at Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
