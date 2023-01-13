OnePlus Nord CE 3 images have leaked online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The company is reportedly planning to extend its Nord CE smartphone series with a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. While the company hasn't revealed any details of the purported handset, its design has surfaced online via leaked images while its specifications have been tipped. A new leak has given insights into the purported phone's design, display, and more. The upcoming phone will reportedly arrive with a triple rear camera setup along with a LED flash module on the back.

RMUpdate in collaboration with tipster @Gadgetsdata has leaked the alleged prototype images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The images of the purported phone suggest it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a plastic rear panel with a plastic frame. It is likely to carry a similar design as its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will have two large circular camera modules with the upper cutout housing a 108-megapixel camera. However, the lower cutout will have two cameras with an LED flash.

Other leaked details include a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a plastic rear panel, a plastic frame, and a hole-punch cutout at the mid of the display.

An older render suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will have a completely new design approach compared to previous models. It was said to drop the rounded appearance of the CE series and instead opted for a chiselled look with straight lines, flat sides, and sharper corners. Further, it was reported that there will be no ‘Alert Slider', but it will have flat buttons for power and volume on either side, similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G.

The phone is speculated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

