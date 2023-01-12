Technology News
  Apple Could Finally Launch a MacBook Pro Model With OLED Screen, Touchscreen Support in 2025: Report

According to an analyst, and OLED MacBook could arrive before the end of 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple could bring touch display to MacBook Pro and later expand to other models

Highlights
  • Apple currently offers OLED display on iPhone and Apple Watch models
  • The company utilises LCD panels on MacBooks
  • Apple could also bring an OLED display to the iPad Pro next year

Apple could be bringing a slew of changes to its popular MacBook laptops. While newer generations of MacBooks in recent years have added iterative upgrades in the hardware department, not a lot has changed in their core functionality and design. According to a new report, however, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant could introduce touchscreen support on its Mac computers. The company could reportedly launch its first touchscreen MacBook in 2025. Additionally, Apple could also finally bring OLED display technology to its laptops. Currently, Apple laptops utilise Liquid Retina LCD displays, while its Super Retina OLED displays are limited to the firm's iPhone and Apple Watch models.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple engineers are “actively engaged” on the development of a touchscreen MacBook and could introduce the display on a new MacBook Pro in 2025. Apple has been reluctant to add touchscreens to its computers as it already offers iPads in the tablet segment.

Most of Apple's competitors in the laptop market offer touchscreen laptops. Dell, Lenovo, and other major laptop manufacturers have a lineup of two-in-one laptops with touch displays.

The report also says that the planned touchscreen MacBook Pro will retain its present design, including a keyboard and a trackpad. The touch display could later make its way to other MacBook models. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro would also ditch the LCD screen and move to an OLED display, the report mentions. Apple has brought OLED display technology to its iPhone and Apple Watch models and it could also come to the smaller iPad Pro next year, the report states.

Rumours of an OLED MacBook have existed for a while and last year, an analyst had predicted that Apple would bring OLED displays to MacBooks and iPads in 2024. On Wednesday, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the company could launch an OLED MacBook before the end of 2024.

In addition to changes in the display department, Apple is also believed to be working on a new keyboard with dynamic functions for a future lineup of MacBooks. The keyboard could reportedly feature changing key functions that light up based on the context. The LEDs that light up the key symbols and lettering could reportedly even show animation and video on top of the keys.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone, OLED
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment
