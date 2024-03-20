Technology News
Apple's Next iPad Air Tipped to Feature Landscape-Oriented Front Camera Again, Will Likely Arrive in Single Size

The front-facing camera on current iPad Air models are portrait-oriented.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2024 13:56 IST
Apple's Next iPad Air Tipped to Feature Landscape-Oriented Front Camera Again, Will Likely Arrive in Single Size

Photo Credit: Apple

The current iPad Air comes in a single 10.9-inch size

Highlights
  • The iPad Air 6 has also been tipped to come in a single size
  • The new iPad Air will likely be powered by an M2 chip
  • Apple is also expected to launch a new Magic keyboard and Apple Pencil
Apple is said to be gearing up to launch new iPad Air and iPad Pro models by the end of March or early April. The tablets are expected to pack plenty of upgrades, including updated chipsets, displays and iPadOS 17.4 software. The upcoming iPad models will likely see some changes in the camera department, too, with reports claiming revamped front and rear cameras on the tablets. Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air refreshed models are said to sport a landscape-oriented front camera. A new leak has corroborated that claim for the sixth-generation iPad Air.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) shared in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) that the upcoming iPad Air 6 would not likely get a significant redesign, except for the addition of a new landscape-oriented front camera.

The front-facing camera on current iPad Air models are portrait-oriented, but with this new reported design change, the front camera will appear on top when the tablet is in landscape mode. The information is in line with previous reports claiming that the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models would shift to a landscape front camera.

The leaker, citing a source, also claimed that the iPad Air 6 would only come in a single size, contrary to previous reports suggesting two sizes. “According to my source, only one size has been seen, which is 10.9 inches. So there likely won't be a bigger size available,” the tipster said in their post.

Earlier reports have claimed that the new iPad Air would arrive in in a new 12.9-inch model for the first time, alongside the regular 10.9-inch variant. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, is expected to launch in the usual 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

The upcoming iPad models will reportedly come with significant upgrades. The next iPad Pro is said to be powered by the M3 chip and will likely sport an OLED display. Additionally, the tablet is expected to launch with a revamped rear camera module and MagSafe wireless charging support. The sixth-generation iPad Air, on the other hand, is expected to run on the M2 chipset. Apple is also said to be readying a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a larger trackpad and a new Apple Pencil alongside the iPads.

Apple has not yet divulged its plans for new iPad models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the tablets will likely launch later this month or in early April. This week, a report by Chinese publication IT Home said that the new line of iPads was expected to launch on March 26.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
