Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop series was launched in India on Tuesday. The laptops come with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The LOQ lineup is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Lenovo also recently launched the Yoga Book 9i and refreshed the Legion Pro series with 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series in the country. Following are the price and specification details of the lineup.

Lenovo LOQ 15 2023 price in India

Offered in a Storm Grey colour option, the Lenovo LOQ series starts in India at a price of Rs. 78,990 for the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 variant, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU variants paired with the same processor are priced at Rs. 92,990 and Rs. Rs. 97,990, respectively.

The Lenovo LOQ is also offered with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 listed at Rs. 99,990 and Rs. 1,14,990, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo LOQ laptops equipped with Ryzen 7 Octa Core 7840HS processors are available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, marked at Rs. 87,990 and Rs. 99,990, respectively.

All the new Lenovo LOQ models are currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The company said that the laptops will soon be also available on the Lenovo website, retail partner stores, and other select retailers soon.

Lenovo LOQ 15 2023 specifications, features

The Lenovo LOQ series comes with a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS displays with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a peak brightness level of 350 nits, and an anti-glare feature. The display also supports the Nvidia G-Sync feature, which allows users to experience more immersive and colourful images.

Out of the six Lenovo LOQ models available, two of the models are powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, three come with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 3050 GPU. Two other models are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 Octa Core 7840HS chipsets and come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 4050 GPU.

The laptops come with dual 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The LOQ 15 2023 lineup models feature stereo speakers optimised with Nahimic Gaming Audio. The laptops have an integrated A1 chip and support a full-HD webcam with 1080p with an E-shutter.

Moreover, the Lenovo LOQ laptops pack 60Wh integrated battery with Super Rapid Charge support. They feature a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. The laptops in the LOQ series measure 359.6mm x 264.8mm x 22.1mm in size and weigh 2.4 kilograms. The thickness of the models in the series goes up to 25.2mm.

