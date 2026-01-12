Technology News
English Edition

Nikita Roy Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Sonakshi Sinha’s Mystery Horror Film

Nikita Roy is a Sonakshi Sinha starrer mystery horror film that is now streaming on JioHotstar. It has been directed by Kussh Sinha.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 14:14 IST
Nikita Roy Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Sonakshi Sinha’s Mystery Horror Film

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Nikita Roy is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nikita Roy is a Mystery Horror film
  • It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Nikita Roy is a mystery horror film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This is the directorial debut of Kussh S. Sinha. The film revolves around a rationalist author who embarks on an investigation into her brother's mysterious death in London. Believing the involvement of a corrupt spiritual leader in the murder, she is accompanied by an ex-partner who supports her in exposing the truth. However, the investigation intensifies when she is confronted by supernatural events and the politician's challenge to expose him.

When and Where to Watch Nikita Roy

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nikita Roy

The film follows Nikita Roy (Played by Sonakshi Sinha), a rationalist author, whose beliefs often clash with her brother Sanal (Arjun Rampal), who is working to expose a spiritual leader named Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal). However, things take a deadly turn when Sanal is found dead under mysterious circumstances, and the police shut down the case with immediate effect.

That's when Nikita takes on the investigation, accompanied by Jolly (Suhail Nayyar), to expose Amar Dev. As her search for truth intensifies, she is confronted by eerie appearances and supernatural events that challenge her belief between faith and powerful spirits. The sequences are chilling, and the mystery keeps the viewers glued until the end.

Cast and Crew of Nikita Roy

Written by Belal Khalique, Pavan Kirpalani, and Neel Mohanty, this film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in the key roles. Other cast members include Raj Awasti, Calin Bleau, Anil Christie, and more. Amar Mohile has composed the music, while Ritesh Soni is the editor.

Reception of Nikita Roy

The film was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, where it did an average job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.7/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: nikita roy film, mystery horror film, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed to Rival TikTok, YouTube Shorts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Discounts on OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy A55 and More Smartphones Revealed
Nikita Roy Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Sonakshi Sinha’s Mystery Horror Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  2. Vivo Y500i With a 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  4. Instagram Denies Reports of Data Breach, Says 'Accounts Are Secure'
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Teased
  6. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Review: The New Gold Standard
  7. Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed to Rival TikTok, YouTube Shorts
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Could Launch With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. Grok Banned in Indonesia and Malaysia Following Deepfake Image Concerns
  10. Google's New UCP Protocol Will Enable Direct Purchases Within Google Search
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications
  2. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase
  3. Forza Horizon 6 and Fable Gameplay to Debut at Xbox Developer Direct on January 22
  4. Instagram Denies Reports of Hacking and Data Breach, Says ‘Accounts Are Secure’
  5. Shell OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Elizabeth Moss and Kate Hudson’s Psychological Drama Online?
  6. Nikita Roy Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Sonakshi Sinha’s Mystery Horror Film
  7. iPhone 16, Vivo T4x 5G to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Acer, Dell, and Asus Laptops to Get Up to 45 Percent Discount
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Likely to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chipset, 16GB of RAM: Report
  10. Grok Banned in Indonesia and Malaysia Following Deepfake Image Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »