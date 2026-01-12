Nikita Roy is a mystery horror film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This is the directorial debut of Kussh S. Sinha. The film revolves around a rationalist author who embarks on an investigation into her brother's mysterious death in London. Believing the involvement of a corrupt spiritual leader in the murder, she is accompanied by an ex-partner who supports her in exposing the truth. However, the investigation intensifies when she is confronted by supernatural events and the politician's challenge to expose him.

When and Where to Watch Nikita Roy

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nikita Roy

The film follows Nikita Roy (Played by Sonakshi Sinha), a rationalist author, whose beliefs often clash with her brother Sanal (Arjun Rampal), who is working to expose a spiritual leader named Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal). However, things take a deadly turn when Sanal is found dead under mysterious circumstances, and the police shut down the case with immediate effect.

That's when Nikita takes on the investigation, accompanied by Jolly (Suhail Nayyar), to expose Amar Dev. As her search for truth intensifies, she is confronted by eerie appearances and supernatural events that challenge her belief between faith and powerful spirits. The sequences are chilling, and the mystery keeps the viewers glued until the end.

Cast and Crew of Nikita Roy

Written by Belal Khalique, Pavan Kirpalani, and Neel Mohanty, this film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in the key roles. Other cast members include Raj Awasti, Calin Bleau, Anil Christie, and more. Amar Mohile has composed the music, while Ritesh Soni is the editor.

Reception of Nikita Roy

The film was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, where it did an average job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.7/10.