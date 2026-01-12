Technology News
  Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Likely to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chipset, 16GB of RAM: Report

Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Likely to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chipset, 16GB of RAM: Report

Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max is reportedly listed on Geekbench with an unreleased octa core chipset from MediaTek, which is expected to be unveiled this week.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 13:56 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Likely to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chipset, 16GB of RAM: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to launch in China in January

Highlights
  • Geekbench shows Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max with 16GB RAM and Android 16
  • Redmi Turbo 5 series faces naming and model number confusion
  • Poco may rebrand Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max for global launch
The purported Redmi Turbo 5 lineup is starting to take shape as new leaks and benchmark listings reveal possible details about one of the top models in the lineup. The series is said to include a standard Redmi Turbo 5, a Turbo 5 Max and a Turbo 5 Pro Max model. A recent Geekbench entry points to the hardware and performance of what could be the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max. However, mixed model numbers and shifting names have created confusion about how many variants will be released and how Redmi plans to position them in the new series.

Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) posted details of the purported Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max on X, with the model number 2602BRT18C, The listing, which is sourced from the Geekbench benchmarking platform, reveals that the handset's processor has four cores running at 2.40GHz, three cores at 3.30GHz, and one prime core at 3.73GHz.

The Geekbench listing also shows a single core score of 2,656 points and a multi core score of 8,377 points. The CPU and GPU combination suggests that the phone is powered by a high-end MediaTek chipset. The tipster believes it is based on the Dimensity 9400 Plus, but says it may be marketed as the Dimensity 9500s, which MediaTek is expected to announce on January 15.

The listing suggests that the rumoured Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max may come with a Mali G925 Immortalis MC12 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and Android 16.

There is also confusion around the branding of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series. The same model number 2602BRT18C was earlier linked to the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro after it appeared on the 3C certification site with support for 100W fast charging. Now, it is being associated with a Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max instead.

The tipster suggests that Redmi could be preparing two high-end models in the Turbo 5 lineup. These could include a Redmi Turbo 5 Max powered by the Dimensity 8500 chip and a Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max using the Dimensity 9500s SoC.

Redmi has already confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Turbo 5 Max in China, but it has not yet officially revealed details about a Pro Max model. This has added to the uncertainty around the final names and positioning of the devices.

Another Redmi phone with the model number 2511FRT34C was recently spotted on the 3C database with 100W fast charging support. This device was first thought to be the standard Redmi Turbo 5, although speculations now suggest it could instead launch as the Turbo 5 Max.

Leaks and rumours also suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max will feature a new design. It is said to have a horizontal dual camera setup inside an oval-shaped camera module, along with slim display bezels and a centred hole punch camera on the front. Like earlier Turbo models, the phone is not expected to remain exclusive to China. The device is likely to be rebranded for international markets under the Poco name, possibly as part of the Poco X8 series.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max, Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max Likely to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chipset, 16GB of RAM: Report
Turbo Read

