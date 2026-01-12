Elizabeth Moss's Shell is out this time something deeper than the skin, .i.e. Bones. Kate Hudson plays a "fabulously evil villain” in the story. Directed by Max Minghella, Shell was released in theatres on September 12, 2024. It is a story of an actress who is desperate to regain her career. She is struggling to secure her roles in TV because of her ageing and body shamming. She meets a producer and then things completely goes on a drastic track and everything derails after that. Let's dive into every information of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Shell on your screen through Lionsgate Play paid subscription from January 16, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Shell is a movie about the struggling phase of an actor. She was once a renowned actor and now she feels denial everwhere she approaches. In her events of finding work, she meets the actress whom she sometimes babysit when she was at the peak of her career. However, she meets a producer and he tells her to undergo knives and get herself go some genetic technology procedure. She visits and ovethinks her decision, however a doctor there convinces her to get it done. Once she get her treated there, she finds that she is quite rejuvenativng then before. Her career too went on track. What next comes is quite unexpected, to know that movie is a worth watch.

Cast and Crew

Elizabeth Moss, Kate Hudson, Karia Gerber and Elizabeth Berkley are in the main roles throughout the movie. However, there are other actors too, Arian Moayed, Este Haim, Amy, and Landecker who have played important roles.

Reception

The movie actually could not do great on the box office, however, it was considered a good one for specific audience. It has an IMDb rating of 4.7.