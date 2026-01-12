Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is all set to begin on January 16, offering discounts across a wide range of electronics. The sale will offer up to 75 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Ahead of the event, Amazon has teased major deals on laptops from various price segments from brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell. Buyers can also exchange their old laptops for extra savings. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with lenders to provide up to 10 percent instant discount on eligible card transactions.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Laptop Deals, Bank Offers

The landing page for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 reveals that various laptops will get up to 40 percent discount during the upcoming sale. However, customers looking to buy a gaming laptop will spend up to 45 percent less on their purchases. The website confirms several model-specific offers, though final prices may vary by region.

The Asus Vivobook 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U chipset is confirmed to be priced below Rs. 50,000 during the sale, instead of Rs. 57,990. Similarly, the HP Omnibook 5 with Snapdragon X processor will be available below Rs. 70,000, down from the actual rate of Rs. 1,05,299. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with 13th generation Core i7-13620H chipset will also cost below Rs. 70,000, instead of Rs. 89,390.

Acer's affordable model Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core Celeron N4500 will be priced below Rs. 30,000, instead of the actual rate of Rs. 35,999. Similarly, the Dell 15 with Intel Core i5 13th generation 1334U chipset will be sold for below Rs. 60,000, instead of Rs. 71,763.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H, which is actually priced at Rs. 70,990, is confirmed to cost Rs. 60,000 during the sale. Microsoft's New Surface Pro (11th Edition) with Snapdragon X Plus chipset, priced at Rs. 1,18,999, is also confirmed to get a price cut during the sale.

Buyers using SBI cards will get up to 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases. Additional savings include EMI plans, coupon offers, and an extra 5 percent off for Amazon Pay ICICI card users. Exchange offers will also be available, with final values based on the condition and model of the old laptop.

