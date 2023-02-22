Microsoft Teams Working to Roll Out New Version, Could Launch in March: Report

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of Teams that could be launched next month. The new version would be dubbed Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1. It is likely to bring several improvements to the performance and battery life on PCs and laptops. The new version of Microsoft Teams is said to consume half its current memory usage. A new report also suggests that the Teams 2.0 version has been in the works for years. Testing for the new Teams client has also reportedly begun.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft has been working on a new Teams client that would be dubbed as Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally. The Verge has cited sources close to Microsoft's plans to claims that the tech giant has already started testing this new client. Microsoft is expected to roll out a preview of the new Teams to its users by March.

The report also suggests that the new version of Teams will bring several improvements to the PCs and laptops including better performance and enhanced battery life. It is expected to consume 50 percent less memory than current usage. It will further improve the battery life on laptops.

That's not all, the new Microsoft Teams will also bring a new toggle that will let users switch back to the existing version easily. In addition to this, Microsoft is also working on bringing UI improvements for Teams in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has collaborated with Parallels Desktop maker Alludo to offer virtual Windows 11 support on Apple's M1- and M2-powered MacBook models. The latest version of Parallels Desktop is supported on the latest Mac models including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio models powered by M1 and M2 series chips. However, there are certain restrictions while using Parallels Desktop 18 on these Mac models like using some apps, games as well as antivirus solutions.

