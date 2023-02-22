Technology News

Microsoft Edge 110’s In-Built VPN Service Rolling Out to Some Users, Could Launch Soon: Report

Microsoft has been reportedly working on bring an additional security layer to the Edge browser for almost a year.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2023
Microsoft Edge 110’s In-Built VPN Service Rolling Out to Some Users, Could Launch Soon: Report

The built-in VPN in the web browser reportedly offers 1GB per month of free VPN traffic

  • Users may have to pay a cost to use VPN data beyond the prescribed limit
  • Edge's VPN replaces original IP address with another from the same region
  • Other VPN services provide access to IP address outside's user's region

Microsoft Edge browser's new version has reportedly been under testing for nearly a year. It is now being said to be rolling out with an inbuilt Secure Network VPN service. However, only a few users have the access to the latest stable version of Microsoft Edge. The update, only available as insider versions till now, might be nearing its launch as it has already started rolling out for some users. The built-in VPN in the web browser reportedly offers 1GB per month of free VPN traffic.

Microsoft has been reportedly working on the Edge browser to offer an additional security layer. The development was first noted last year when the Edge Secure Network with inbuilt VPN was spotted on the support page of Microsoft's website. It is now being expected that a new stable version of Microsoft Edge with an inbuilt VPN service could see a launch soon.

Twitter user Arnold Beckenbauer (@Arnold_Beckenba) recently shared screenshots suggesting the rollout of Microsoft Edge 110, which includes the feature. The feature reportedly offers 1GB of free VPN traffic each month, with 15GB of total free data. To use data beyond the prescribed limit, users will have to pay an additional cost.

A report from DrWindows also unveiled that the feature has been developed in cooperation with Cloudflare. However, the tariff charges of the service are not known yet.

Edge's secure network reportedly provides an additional layer of security by replacing the original IP address of the user with another IP address from the same region. By doing so, a user will not face an issue while accessing any website due to wrong location. However, this also means that Edge's VPN service will be a little different to other VPN services that provide access to web services outside one's current region or country.

As seen from the screenshots, Edge 110 secure network will support three modes of operation —Selected Sites, Optimized, and All Sites. This will let users select if they wish to protect a few sites or all using VPN.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Edge 110
