Google is reportedly working on a new shortcut for its Chrome browser that will let users close active tabs quickly. The new shortcut is likely to be a mouse input enabling users to close tabs by a double-click. Currently, the browser allows users to close open tabs by simply clicking the “X” on the tab or by using the Ctrl+W keyboard shortcut. Recently, Google's browser rolled out Memory and Energy Saver modes to reduce power consumption and enhance performance during active sessions.

According to a report by Android Police via Twitter user Leopeva64, Google Chrome will soon let you close tabs with a double-click. Chrome has added a new "Double Click Close Tab" flag in its latest Chromium source code. The report says that users will soon be able to close active tabs quickly by simply double-clicking with their mice. Notably, the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out soon. The feature seems to be similar to Microsoft Edge's ability to close tabs by clicking them with the middle mouse button.

As of now, Chrome users can close active tabs by clicking on the “X” symbol on the tabs. They can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+W to do the same.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out two new Memory and Energy saver modes widely to Chrome 110 for Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks. The features were first introduced in December 2022. These modes prioritise active tabs and limit background activities to free up memory and reduce power consumption.

According to Google's support page, Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes are enabled by default and users can disable them by going to Chrome's settings. The modes are available in the Performances tab on the sidebar. While the Memory saver mode will help users cut down on memory usage as well as run active tabs smoothly by deactivating inactive tabs, the Energy saver mode will improve battery life.

