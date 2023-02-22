Technology News
  Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report

Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double-Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report

Chrome has reportedly added a new "Double Click Close Tab" flag in its latest Chromium source code.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 February 2023 17:01 IST
Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double-Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Firmbee.com

Google Chrome recently rolled out Memory and Energy Saver modes

Highlights
  • Google Chrome’s upcoming shortcut will be a mouse input
  • Currently, users can close active tabs by using Ctrl+W in Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge lets users close tabs with the middle mouse button

Google is reportedly working on a new shortcut for its Chrome browser that will let users close active tabs quickly. The new shortcut is likely to be a mouse input enabling users to close tabs by a double-click. Currently, the browser allows users to close open tabs by simply clicking the “X” on the tab or by using the Ctrl+W keyboard shortcut. Recently, Google's browser rolled out Memory and Energy Saver modes to reduce power consumption and enhance performance during active sessions.

According to a report by Android Police via Twitter user Leopeva64, Google Chrome will soon let you close tabs with a double-click. Chrome has added a new "Double Click Close Tab" flag in its latest Chromium source code. The report says that users will soon be able to close active tabs quickly by simply double-clicking with their mice. Notably, the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out soon. The feature seems to be similar to Microsoft Edge's ability to close tabs by clicking them with the middle mouse button.

As of now, Chrome users can close active tabs by clicking on the “X” symbol on the tabs. They can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+W to do the same.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out two new Memory and Energy saver modes widely to Chrome 110 for Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks. The features were first introduced in December 2022. These modes prioritise active tabs and limit background activities to free up memory and reduce power consumption.

According to Google's support page, Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes are enabled by default and users can disable them by going to Chrome's settings. The modes are available in the Performances tab on the sidebar. While the Memory saver mode will help users cut down on memory usage as well as run active tabs smoothly by deactivating inactive tabs, the Energy saver mode will improve battery life.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, Google Chrome extensions, Microsoft Edge
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double-Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report
