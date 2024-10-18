Primebook Gen 2 launch in India may take place soon, according to a report. The Android-based laptop is expected to arrive as the successor to the Primebook, which made its debut in the country in March 2023. It is rumoured to run on a version of Android 14 and come in four variants: two yoga-style and two clamshell-style devices, offered in different sizes.

Notably, this development comes after Chitranshu Mahant, CEO of Primebook told the Hindu that the company's next-generation laptop will come with a cloud-as-a-service model.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Primebook Gen 2 laptop series will launch in India in January 2025. It will be priced under Rs. 20,000 — a slightly higher price tag than the current Primebook lineup.

Primebook Gen 2 Specifications

Primebook Gen 2 will reportedly be offered in four variants and two sizes. Buyers will be able to choose from 11.6-inch and 14-inch display size options, while both models will be available in yoga and clamshell form factors too.

The report suggests that Primebook Gen 2 will have narrower bezels compared to its predecessor. It is speculated to feature a metallic chassis for a more premium feel. Primebook is powered by PrimeOS and the purported laptop may run on the company's own version of Android 14.

Primebook Gen 2 is also reported to bring support for 4G SIMs with LTE connectivity.

Prime Cloud Computing

As per the report, the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is also looking to launch its cloud computing solution in the country which will allow users to store their files on the cloud instead of utilising the local storage. This service is said to demand a minimum internet speed of 15mbps, while gaming could require speeds above 100mbps.

The cloud computing solution is reported to launch in India in November 2024 and could be available to users as an app. However, it will not be free. The report suggests that the company could offer it with a 15-day free trial period, after which a fee might apply.

