Technology News
English Edition

Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates

The rebranding was announced at a Worldcoin event in San Francisco.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 14:16 IST
Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates

Photo Credit: X/ @Worldcoin

World currently has registered over 6.9 million unique humans from 160 nations

Highlights
  • Worldcoin launched last year
  • The now rebranded World initiative aims to provide proof of personhood  
  • The aim is to distinguish humans from AI and bots on the web
Advertisement

Worldcoin, the controversial blockchain-based human ID project, has been renamed amid ongoing investigations in several countries. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the mastermind behind the initiative, revealed the rebranding to ‘World' during a company event in San Francisco on October 17. Along with the new name, Altman also introduced a range of new initiatives aimed at expanding the project's scope.

“As the scale of the project grows along with the importance of World ID's proof of human protocol, the name ‘Worldcoin' no longer encapsulates the mission of the project—to accelerate every human,” said an official blog by World. “World is truly a network of real, verified humans built to enable an optimistic future in which humans will continue to be at the center of AI progress.”

At the event Altman joined Alex Blania, the co-inventor of World, in announcing the developments that make for the new parts of the initiative.

New Orb Devices

The Orb devices that are used by World to collect eye scans of its users have been revamped alongside the new branding. The new Orb device is fueled by Nvidia's Jetson chipset and is claimed to be five times more powerful than the previously used Orb devices while also being more compatible in nature with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the coming months, these updated Orbs will be made available at flagship Worldcoin locations and self-serve kiosks.

World Chain Mainnet

Altman's Web3 initiative now has its own blockchain, called the World Chain, which is a Layer-2 blockchain built atop the Ethereum motherchain. During the event, the World team said that the World Chain is the only blockchain out there that has the largest number of already verified humans.

“World Chain is live. As of October 17, all 15 million World ID holders and World App users have either migrated or are in the process of migrating to World Chain,” the blog post detailing this angle of the Worldcoin rebranding noted.

This blockchain is aimed at prioritising onchain anonymous human verification – that will provide a platform for real humans to build together. The second focus area for the World Chain is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies and subsequently contribute to democratising financial access and inclusion for more people.

Back in July this year, the Worldcoin Foundation had launched the first ever preview of this World Chain exclusively for developers.

World ID 3.0

With the introduction of World ID 3.0, ID holders can now store information from their physical NFC-enabled passports directly in the World App on their devices. The project assures that any data stored off-device will remain inaccessible to both the World Foundation and third parties.

This feature eliminates the need for users to share personal details such as age, nationality, or passport information when verifying their IDs, as this can now be done through their World IDs. Additionally, World ID 3.0 includes advanced technology designed to combat online fraud.

“World ID Deep Face is a cutting-edge technology that combines Orb imaging, personal data custody and Face Auth to enable people to verify that they are communicating with real humans and combat the rising threat of deep fakes, whether in real-time video or chat interactions,” the blog explained.

World App 3.0

Being advertised as a ‘super app for humans', World App 3.0 has been created to scale the World Network to more users. Following on the footsteps of Telegram, the World App 3.0 also offers Mini Apps to enable third party developers to enter the Web3 ecosystem through the World portal.

“World App 3.0 has a more useful wallet featuring Vault and World Pay (where available), can hold World ID Credentials and features powerful new security and community features,” the blog highlighted.

Project History So Far

The true impact of these changes on Altman's ambitious and controversial project will soon become evident. Launched in 2023, the Worldcoin initiative has onboarded over 6.9 million individuals from more than 160 countries as of Friday, October 18, using 844 active Orbs.

However, the Worldcoins' use of eye scan technology has led to operational challenges in several countries, including Colombia, Kenya, and Spain.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Worldcoin, World, World Chain, World ID 3.0, World App 3.0
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Partners with Hollywood's Blumhouse to Test Out AI Movie Generation Model

Related Stories

Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  2. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  3. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
  4. Oppo Unveils Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 With These Features
  5. iPad Mini (2024) Could Feature a Binned Version of Apple's A17 Pro Chip
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 May Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  7. Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push
  8. This Handset Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone
  9. Xiaomi 15 May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and These Features
  10. Meta to Test Out AI Movie Generation Model, Partners Hollywood's Blumhouse
#Latest Stories
  1. US FCC Adopts Rules That Require All Smartphones to Offer Hearing Aid Support
  2. Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone, Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Ancient Humans Remained in Frigid Central Europe During Last Ice Age, New Study Reveals
  5. Meta Partners with Hollywood's Blumhouse to Test Out AI Movie Generation Model
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Launch Teased as Phantom V Fold Gets Sold Out on Amazon
  7. Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push
  8. Researchers Develop Jurassic Park-Inspired Method for Storing DNA-Based Data Safely
  9. iPad Mini (2024) Could Feature Binned Version of A17 Pro Chip From iPhone 15 Pro
  10. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Will Now Launch a Week Earlier, New Trailer Reveals Naval Combat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »