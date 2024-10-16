Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm

Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm

Founding members of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group include Dell, Broadcom, Lenovo, Google, Microsoft, HP, HP Enterprise, Oracle, and Red Hat.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2024 17:17 IST
Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel's Justin Hotard and AMD's Forrest Norrod discuss the x86 advisory group

Highlights
  • Intel and AMD have formed an x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group
  • The chipmakers are aiming to increase software compatibility
  • Intel and AMD are rivals but face increasing competition from Arm
Advertisement

Intel and AMD on Tuesday announced a new partnership to create an x86 ecosystem advisory group to shape the future of the x86 architecture that it invented in the late 1970s, which has recently begun to face increasing competition from Cambridge-based Arm. While Intel and AMD are rivals, both chipmakers will work together with several partners including Lenovo, Dell, Google, HP, Microsoft, and Meta in order to ensure compatibility for x86 software across their processors, a benefit offered by Arm chips.

The formation of the x86 ecosystem advisory group was announced by Intel and AMD at the OCP Global Summit in California, as part of the chipmakers' efforts aimed at "enabling compatibility across platforms" while easing the process of developing software for x86 platforms. The move comes as both firms are ceding market share to Arm over the past couple of years.

While x86 processors have dominated the PC and server sector for years after Intel released the first x86 processor four decades ago, more computers powered by Arm chips — such as Apple's M-series and Snapdragon X-series — are easily accessible in 2024. The recent launch of the octa-core Snapdragon X Plus brought the cost of Arm-powered below the $800 (roughly Rs. 67,200) mark.

The formation of the advisory group comes as Arm continues to grow in popularity. Grand View Research estimates that the market size of Arm-based servers was around $5.84 billion (roughly Rs. 49,070 crore) in 2023, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3 percent from 2024 to 2030.

x86 ecosystem advisory group intel inline x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group

Linus Torvalds and Tim Sweeney are members of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group
Photo Credit: Intel

 

Arm-based chips have a unique advantage — the UK firm makes it mandatory for all chipmakers include support for running Arm software — a key advantage when it comes to compatibility across hardware made by different manufacturers.

The new x86 ecosystem advisory group aims to deliver similar software compatibility across AMD and Intel processors through the use of a "more unified set of instructions and architectural interfaces", based on input from the x86 hardware and software communities.  

Founding members include Dell, Broadcom, Lenovo, Google, Microsoft, HP, HP Enterprise, Oracle, and Red Hat. Linux kernel creator Linux Torvalds and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are also members of the advisory group.

If the initiative is successful, it could result in better software compatibility across x86 platforms used on PCs, data centres, cloud, client, edge, and embedded devices along with faster adoption of new features.

“We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades – with new levels of customization, compatibility and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a prepared statement. 

“Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers,” said AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel, AMD, x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, x86
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Lunar Lake Chip, AI Features Launched in India
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in October; May Get a Large 6,500mAh Battery
  4. Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. iPad Mini (2024) With A17 Pro Chip Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
  2. October Pixel Drop Brings New Features and Updates to Pixel Phones, Tablet and Watch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price
  5. Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
  6. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring With IP68 Rating, Health Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Shopping Page Redesigned With Infinite Scroll, Video
  9. Bitcoin’s Volatility Returns After Hitting Highest Since July
  10. Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »