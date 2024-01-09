Intel has revealed its full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup, including new HX-series mobile processors aimed at gamers and creators, at CES Tuesday. The chip maker also announced its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family for thin-and-light mobile systems. The company's new announcements come weeks after it unveiled its AI-focussed Core Ultra chips for laptops and desktop computers in December. Laptop manufacturers have showcased refreshed models with Intel Core Ultra chipsets onboard at CES this week.

Intel's new 14th Gen processors for notebooks are a refresh of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs unveiled at CES 2023. The mobile chipset family is led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring 24 cores (eight Performance-cores, 16 Efficiency-cores) and 32 threads with up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency. The flagship chipset is geared towards high-performance enthusiast laptops. Intel claims that its top-of-the-line HX chipset delivers up to 17 percent better gaming performance (measured higher average FPS) when compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 7945X3D, and up to 51 percent faster multitasking performance when compared to AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX. The HX-series also features 50 percent more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

The new Intel 14th Gen HX family of mobile processors also support up to 192GB of DDR5 memory. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5 in addition to Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 for multi-gigabit speeds in more locations, and support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.3. Intel claimed in its newsroom post that over 60 Intel Core 14th Gen HX-powered laptops from hardware partners will hit the market this year.

Intel's lineup of 18 new 14th Gen desktop processors, including the top-of-the-line Core i9-14900, run at 65-watt and 35-watt power levels. The newest desktop processors from Intel offer up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency, will the company claiming up to 37 percent faster multi-thread performance and up to 7 percent better Microsoft Office performance when compared to prior generation. The flagship Intel Core i9-14900 processor features up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads, while the Core i7-14700 gets four additional E-cores for a total of 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads. The desktop chipsets continue support for PCIe Gen 5.0, Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2.

According to the company, the full Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor lineup is now available online and in retail stores. “Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike,” Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstations, Client Computing Group, said in the newsroom post.

Additionally, the chip maker also introduced the Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U packing 10 cores and 12 threads and up to 5.4GHz turbo frequencies. These chipsets are aimed at thin-and-light devices mobile PCs. The Series 1 processors support up to 96 GB of total DDR5/DDR4 memory, Thunderbolt 4, eight PCIe Gen 4.0 and 12 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes for SSD storage, Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.3 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E. Devices running on Intel Core U Series 1 processors will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.