Lenovo Tab M11 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M11 carries an 8-megapixel front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 09:59 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M11 is offered in a Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colour option

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M11 is offered in three RAM and storage variants
  • The tablet is equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera
  • The Lenovo Tab M11 supports 15W wired charging
Lenovo Tab M11 was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The tablet succeeds the Lenovo Tab M10. It offers stylus support and is slated to receive two major Android upgrades. It ships with Android 13 and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be available for purchase in the US later this year and will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations. The company has not announced whether the tablet will launch in other regions, including India.

Lenovo Tab M11 price, availability

Offered in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colourways, the Lenovo Tab M11 starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for its 4GB + 64GB option. The company confirmed that the tablet will be available for purchase in the US starting in April. It will also be offered in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations.

Lenovo Tab M11 specifications, features

The newly launched Lenovo tablet features an 11-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Lenovo Tab M11 supports multi-tasking and users can take notes or doodle while watching films at the same time. It also has an immersive reading mode that lets readers alternate between chromatic and mono perspectives.

Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It is pre-installed with the Nebo software that helps convert handwriting to text, a MyScript Calculator 2 for solving equations and functions in real-time, and WPS Office for viewing and editing documents. The tablet is confirmed to ship with Android 13-based OS. Lenovo announced that this model will support two major Android upgrades, up until Android 15 and security upgrades for four years.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is equipped with a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports the Lenovo Tab Pen, that is sold separately. 

It carries quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo Tab M11 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. In some regions, the tablet will also support LTE. Weighing 465g, the tablet measures 55.26mm x 166.31mm x 7.15mm in size.

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Lenovo Tab M11 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
