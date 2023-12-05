Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series is expected to launch soon. The lineup is said to succeed the Galaxy Book 3 models that were launched in February during this year's first Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming laptop series is expected to include five models - Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Design renders of these laptops were leaked recently. New reports have now surfaced online suggesting the possible launch date and key specifications of the purported models.

A Yonhap News report suggests that Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Book 4 lineup of laptops on December 15, following Intel's Meteor Lake processors launch on December 14. The laptops are expected to be powered by the new Intel Core Ultra chipsets with specialised Neural Processing Units or NPUs that are claimed to support offline AI functions. The South Korean tech giant is expected to use these new chips alongside its self-generated AI model 'Samsung Gauss' on the Galaxy Book 4 series.

Samsung is expected to be one of the first brands to use processors with onboard NPUs that can perform AI tasks offline, and this is expected to help majorly with video and photo editing. Previously, the Galaxy Book 4 series was tipped to launch alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup on January 17, 2024. However, the Yonhap News report suggests that the company is moving the introduction of the laptops ahead in an attempt to secure the position of the ‘first AI laptop.' The report added that competing companies like LG and HP are also planning to introduce AI laptops.

Meanwhile, Windows Report has leaked key specifications for the upcoming Galaxy Book 4 laptops. The vanilla Galaxy Book 4 model is likely to get an Intel Core Ultra 5 120U with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display. The Galaxy Book 4 360 with a 360-degree full-ranged hinge and S Pen, is expected to support LPDDR5 RAM. Both base models are likely to be priced under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,400).

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 4 design render

Photo Credit: Windows Report

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro model is also expected to come with a 360-degree hinge variant and S Pen support. Both Pro models are expected to get Intel Core Ultra 7 155U chipsets with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro has been tipped to sport a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, while the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 will likely have a 16-inch screen with similar resolution. The Pro models are expected to be listed at a price below $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,66,800).

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 4 Ultra model has been said to get an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chipset paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and an inbuilt GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. This model said to be built for heavy editing and gaming, is also expected to be equipped with a 16-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. The upcoming Ultra model is tipped to be considerably higher priced than the $2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,25,100) mark of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

All Galaxy Book 4 laptops are expected to launch in a Moonstone Grey colour and come pre-installed with Windows 11. The models are also likely to support USB 3.2, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.