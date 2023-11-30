Technology News
Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 14 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Chips: Price, Specifications

Redmi Book 2024 14 and 16-inch models carry 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 12:43 IST
Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 14 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Chips: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Book 16 2024 is offered in Star Grey colour

Highlights
  • Redmi Book 2024 models have backlit keyboards
  • The laptops come pre-installed with Windows 11
  • Redmi Book 2024 laptops support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Redmi Book 16 2024 and Redmi Book 14 2024 have been updated for 2024. The updated laptops were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Redmi K70 series of smartphones, the Redmi Watch 4, and the Buds 5 Pro. The 2024 Redmi Book models are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H chipsets paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. They get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptops also come pre-installed with Windows 11 and support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Book 16 2024, Redmi Book 14 2024 price, availability

The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Redmi Book 14 2024 is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,200), while the 16GB + 1TB option is listed at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,700). The Redmi Book 16 2024, on the other hand, is marked at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,500) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants, respectively.

Offered in a Starlight Silver colour option, the Redmi Book 14 2024 is on sale in China via the official Xiaomi website. The Redmi Book 16 2024 is available in a Star Grey shade and will go on sale starting December 1.

Redmi Book 16 2024, Redmi Book 14 2024 specifications, features

The Redmi Book 14 2024 model sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) display with a peak brightness level of 300 nits. On the other hand, the Redmi Book 16 has a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. The display on both laptops has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and supports Dolby Vision.

Redmi's updated laptops now come with powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H chipsets paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Redmi Book 2024 models also come pre-installed with Windows 11.

The Redmi Book 2024 laptops are equipped with backlit keyboards and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint recognition sensor. The laptops carry 1080p webcams and have a 3.5mm headphone jack each. They also have a quad microphone setup and dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Supporting Bluetooth 5.2, the Redmi Book 2024 models also support Wi-Fi 802.11 and NFC connectivity.

Redmi Book 14 2024 carries a 56Wh battery, while the 16-inch variant packs a 72Wh with both offering 100W GaN fast charging support. The 14-inch model weighs 1.37 kilograms and measures 312.24mm x 220.15mm x 15.9mm in size. Meanwhile, the larger Redmi Book 16 weighs 1.68 kilograms and measures 355.2mm x 248.5mm x 15.9mm in size.

Redmi Book 16 2024 Laptop

Redmi Book 16 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.68 kg
Redmi Book 14 2024 Laptop

Redmi Book 14 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.37 kg
Comments

Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 14 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Chips: Price, Specifications
Comment
