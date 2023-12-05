Technology News

Nothing Teases “Something” New Coming This Week; Could Be the Rumoured Phone 2a

The Nothing Phone 2a was recently spotted on an Indian certifications website

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 13:19 IST
Nothing Teases "Something" New Coming This Week; Could Be the Rumoured Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2 was the brand’s last smartphone to be announced in India

Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 2a has appeared in past leaks
  • Its design is expected to be similar to the brand’s current phones
  • It is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
Nothing Phone 2 was the brand's latest smartphone launch, but we have recently seen a new handset appear in the rumour mill. Tagged as the Nothing Phone 2a, it is expected to be a more affordable option of the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched as a premium phone and recently received a price cut. Despite the leaks and rumours, little is known about this upcoming smartphone from Nothing. However, as expected from the brand, the teasers have begun to drop. And the latest one also seems to point in the same direction.

First pointed out by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) Nothing has put out a teaser on its official X handle. The teaser comes in the form of an updated page description on the platform, which discreetly hints that “something is coming this week”. Our best guess could be with the Nothing Phone 2a, which recently hit the rumour mill.

In a previous report, the product was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications website. Once a product has been listed out there, it usually means that its India launch is imminent. The product was listed with the model number A142. The number according to the source was similar to the model number of the alleged Nothing Phone 2a which is AIN142, but possibly changed because this is a variant for India.

An earlier report showed an image of the Nothing Phone 2a as well. The blurry product image appeared very much like the existing models in terms of design, with the familiar Glyph lighting layout. The same leak also suggested the size of the display, which is said to be 6.7-inches and of the AMOLED variety.

Given that this is not expected to be the Nothing Phone 3, but the Nothing Phone 2a, we could say that this model would be affordable in terms of pricing, and with watered-down hardware which could be identical to the Nothing Phone 1.

There is also a chance that this could be a rebranded Nothing Phone 1 with a slightly altered design. The phone has been ‘out of stock' on retailer Flipkart's website for a while, prior to which it was being offered with massive discounts bringing its price below Rs. 25,000 in India. The move could let Nothing target two smartphone segments, especially given that the recently launched Phone 2 has received a price cut bring its base pricing down to a still premium Rs. 39,999 from its initial launch price of Rs. 44,999.

A mid-range handset, which was the first phone's pricing strategy, could help Nothing in terms of driving its sales as well. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched at Rs. 32,999 in India, which given its Qualcomm processor and features like an IP-rating and wireless charging made it very appealing to buyers back then.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
