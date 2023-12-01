Apple publicly released the iOS 17 update for the iPhone 15 lineup along with a few select older iPhone models a couple of months ago. Since then, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been seeding smaller updates to address some of the known bugs and patch actively exploited security vulnerabilities. Now, the company has released iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 as the latest OS versions to address the minor issues on supported iPhone and Mac models. Apple is also working on iOS 17.2, which is expected to be released sometime next month. The update will bring the new Journal app (Review) and various notable improvements in the Music app.

iOS 17.1.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 updates for eligible iPhone and Mac models is rolling out now. The latest update brings some security improvements and fixes to address some of the known problems of iOS and macOS. The updates will be available over the air and installed on all compatible iPhone and Mac models starting from the iPhone 11 and iMac Pro (2017 or later).

iOS 17.1.2

The iOS 17.1.2 update can be downloaded from the Settings app on compatible iPhone units. You can head to Settings > General > Software Update and install the latest update by following the on-screen instructions. Users are recommended to connect their handsets to a power source until it finishes installing the OS update.

With the latest iOS 17.1.2 update, Apple has offered fixes for two actively exploited flaws in its WebKit browser engine that have been exploited against older models. These vulnerabilities can be exploited to snatch sensitive content. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1,” the company said. It has patched CVE-2023-42916 and CVE-2023-42917 updates. Apple states that CVE-2023-42916 was fixed with improved input validation while the memory corruption vulnerability was addressed with improved locking.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working on the iOS 17.2 update that is expected to be released later this month. The update will bring the new Journal app for iPhone. It will also bring improvements to the Apple TV app, add new clock and weather widgets, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and more.

