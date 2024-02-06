Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has MIL-STD-810H certification.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 15:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Highlights
  • Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208
  • It is offered in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rugged phone with removable battery was unveiled in global markets last month. On Tuesday (February 6), the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy XCover 7 in India. The handset is available in Standard Edition and Enterprise Edition in the country. The Galaxy XCover 7 offers IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It features a single 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 4,050mAh battery. The Galaxy XCover 7 is claimed to be Samsung's first-ever enterprise-focused smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 price in India, availability

The Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208, while the Enterprise Edition has a price tag of Rs. 27,530. It is offered in a sole 6GB RAM 128GB storage version. The Standard Edition comes with a warranty of one year, while the Enterprise Edition has a two-year warranty. Corporate and institutional customers can purchase the latest smartphone through Samsung.com and the online EPP portal

Samsung is providing a 12-month Knox Suite subscription with the Galaxy XCover 7 Enterprise Edition.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specifications

The dual SIM (SIM embedded SIM) Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs on Android 14 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The rugged phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it has an unnamed octa-core 6nm processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. Samsung has not revealed the model of the chipset, but it is expected to be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC.

For optics, the Galaxy XCover 7 has a single 50-megapixel camera on the rear with an f/1.8 aperture. It flaunts a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. There's 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy XCover 7 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C port with Pogo pin, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor gyro sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset offers face recognition feature for authentication. It features an XCover Key that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks. Further, there are speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Galaxy XCover 7 has MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against drops and bumps. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to withstand up to a 1.5-metre drop and submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. It is backed by a replaceable 4,050mAh battery. It measures 169.0 x 80.1 x 10.2mm and weighs around 240 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy XCover Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Bumble Adds New AI Tool Deception Detector to Identify Spam, Scam, and Fake Profiles
  2. Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
  3. OnePlus May Be Working on Nord Series Phone With Dual Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  4. Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
  5. Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue
  6. Tata Neu Preparing to Use Magicpin's ONDC Integration to Enter Food Delivery Fray: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Smartphone Prices in India Could Rise in Q2 2024 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  10. Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »