Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, said to succeed the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, respectively, are expected to launch soon. Although Samsung has not officially confirmed these models, they have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few months. Hinting at their imminent launch, the handsets have also been spotted on several certification sites. Some of these listings have revealed the expected design of the purported smartphones. Now a tipster has shared what looks like leaked official renders, which also suggest the colour options that the models may come in.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a leaked promotional image of upcoming Samsung handsets. He did not specify the model or models but the "Awesome" tag in the image has been seen in promotional images of previous Galaxy A-series models. This post quotes a previous post by the tipster where he shared two sets of design renders with the caption only reading "A." These are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. These phones could likely launch together and therefore, be promoted together as well, similar to their preceding models.

The purported Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 models are seen in black, lime, pink and white colour options across all the leaked images. Both handsets are seen with a key island bump housing the power button and volume rockers on the right edge. Triple rear cameras are seen on the top left corner of the back panel, arranged vertically in separate, round units alongside an LED flash. These design elements match up with previous leaks of both the models we have seen before.

The Galaxy A55 was also recently spotted on the TENAA certification site alongside the Samsung Galaxy C55. They were listed with the model numbers SM-A5560 and SM-C5560, respectively. The live images of the Galaxy A55 seen in the listing are similar to the leaked design renders. The phone is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 SoC and is likely to be offered in an 8GB + 256GB configuration.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 is expected to come with an Exynos 1380 chipset alongside 6GB of RAM. It has also been tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display. The triple rear camera unit is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is expected to sport a 13-megapixel sensor.

Previously, the Galaxy A55 has been tipped with similar battery and charging details as the Galaxy A35. However, this model is expected to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It is also likely to arrive with an IP67 rating and Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.