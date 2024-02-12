Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 February 2024 12:07 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in August last year in China

Highlights
  • he OLED panel made by BOE is said to offer a 1.5K resolution
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to come with a curved screen
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer upgrades over its predecessor
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in August last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is reportedly making its way to the market soon as a possible successor. Ahead of any official confirmation from OnePlus, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the next Ace series handset. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) (via GizmoChina) leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also claims that the phone will have 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage under the hood.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to come with a curved screen. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display. The panel made by BOE is said to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier, Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro would have a metal middle frame and a glass back panel. The phone is said to boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer upgrades over its predecessor — OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. As mentioned, the latter was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was exclusive to the Chinese market.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Launch in India
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop
  2. Xiaomi Says Government's Scrutiny of Chinese Firms Unnerves Smartphone Suppliers
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Come in a Titanium Special Edition, to Offer Up to 1TB Storage: Report
  6. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Block Spam Directly From Lock Screen: Here Are Steps to Enable Feature
  7. Disney Using New AI-Backed Advertising Tool For Disney+, Hulu Ads
  8. Elon Musk's Neuralink Switches Location of Incorporation From Delaware to Nevada
  9. Apple to Settle Trade Secrets Lawsuit With Chip Startup Rivos
  10. Google Phone Spotted on Geekbench; Tipped to be Google Pixel 9 Series Model With Tensor G4 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »