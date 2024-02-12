OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in August last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is reportedly making its way to the market soon as a possible successor. Ahead of any official confirmation from OnePlus, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the next Ace series handset. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) (via GizmoChina) leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also claims that the phone will have 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage under the hood.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to come with a curved screen. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display. The panel made by BOE is said to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier, Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro would have a metal middle frame and a glass back panel. The phone is said to boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer upgrades over its predecessor — OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. As mentioned, the latter was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was exclusive to the Chinese market.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.

