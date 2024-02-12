Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was launched in August last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is reportedly making its way to the market soon as a possible successor. Ahead of any official confirmation from OnePlus, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the next Ace series handset. The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) (via GizmoChina) leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster also claims that the phone will have 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage under the hood.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is said to come with a curved screen. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display. The panel made by BOE is said to offer a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Earlier, Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro would have a metal middle frame and a glass back panel. The phone is said to boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer upgrades over its predecessor — OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. As mentioned, the latter was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was exclusive to the Chinese market.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement