Xiaomi will hold its Xiaomi 14 series global launch event on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) opens in Barcelona. The event is expected to see the release of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra. While the brand hasn't officially confirmed the phone's existence, a new report suggests that Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be offered in a Titanium special edition. In China, Xiaomi offers a special edition of the Xiaomi 14 Pro with a Titanium frame and a different colour, but the variant has similar features as the standard model. Additionally, the global variant of vanilla Xiaomi 14 has been spotted on the EMVCo website with some key details.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi is preparing a Titanium special edition for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The standard variants of the handset will reportedly have metal frames to keep the prices competitive. Apple and Samsung used Titanium for their latest iPhone 15 Pro models and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Last year's Xiaomi 14 Pro was also offered in a Titanium Edition with a matte titanium alloy side.

Further, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to be available in three storage variants in China — 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB.

Separately, the Xiaomi 14 global variant was spotted on the EMVCo certification website. The listing suggests that the handset will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 and NFC support.

The global release of the Xiaomi 14 series will take place on February 25 in Barcelona. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets were launched in China in October with an initial price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500), respectively.

The Xiaomi 14 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They flaunt a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with 20W charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging support, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

