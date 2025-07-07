Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD OLED Display Launched in India Alongside Refreshed M8, M7 Models

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display Launched in India Alongside Refreshed M8, M7 Models

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 supports 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which improves the resolution of any image or frame to up to 4K.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 July 2025 19:12 IST
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display Launched in India Alongside Refreshed M8, M7 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 has an inbuilt 4K webcam

Highlights
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M9 sports a 32-inch 165Hz 4K glare-free display
  • Smart Monitor M8 and M7 feature 32-inch 4K UHD displays
  • All the latest monitors run on Samsung's One UI Tizen
Advertisement

Samsung has launched the M9 Smart Monitor in India. The monitor features a QD-LED panel that offers 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a response time of up to 0.03ms. Users can access live TV channels through the Samsung TV Plus service. It also supports Samsung's Gaming Hub and is equipped with AI-backed imaging and sound features. The M9 Smart Monitor was launched in the country alongside refreshed M7 and M8 Smart monitors. The new devices were unveiled in select global markets in June.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8, M7 Price in India

Samsung's Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF) is priced in India at Rs. 1,25,999 for the sole 32-inch option, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80SF) costs Rs. 49,299. Both monitors can be purchased with a coupon discount of Rs. 3,000.

Meanwhile, the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is listed at Rs. 34,299. The Black and White versions of the 32-inch variant are priced at Rs. 30,699 and Rs. 31,199, respectively. Buyers can avail of Rs. 1,500 discount coupons during the purchase of the new M7 monitors.

Notably, the discount coupons are valid till July 20. All the new monitors are on sale through the official Samsung website and other online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Features

The Samsung Smart Monitor M9 is said to be the first in the lineup to feature QD-OLED technology. It sports a sleek all-metal design and features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) glare-free panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It gets OLED Safeguard+ technology, which includes a special cooling system claimed to prevent screen burn-in. It also includes a built-in 4K webcam.

The Smart Monitor M9 runs on One UI Tizen and is promised to receive seven years of OS updates. It supports AI-powered features like AI Picture Optimiser and 4K AI Upscaling Pro, both driven by the NQM AI Gen 3 processor. This processor enhances the resolution of any image or frame to up to 4K. The monitor also features Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro, which is said to be able to adjust sound in real time based on the surroundings.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M9 includes built-in streaming apps such as Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub, which support cloud gaming. With a 0.03ms response time and support for Nvidia G-SYNC, the monitor is claimed to deliver smooth performance for gaming and other high-speed tasks.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Smart Monitor M7 Features

The Smart Monitor M8 and M7 feature 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) UHD displays with VA panel technology and a 60Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with AI-based tools such as Click to Search, Tizen OS Home, and AI Picture Optimiser. Additonally, similar to M9, the M8 model supports 4K AI Upscaling Pro. The M7 is also available with a 43-inch panel that offers the same features as the 32-inch variant.

All models in Samsung's latest Smart Monitor lineup support SmartThings integration. They also feature Multi Control between Samsung devices and the Multi View function for multitasking. Additionally, they offer direct access to Microsoft 365.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Smart Monitor M9, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Samsung Smart Monitor M7, Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Price in India, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Price in India, Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Price in India, Samsung Smart Monitors, Smart Monitors, Tizen OS, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh Launched in India With Built-In Cable: Price, Features
UIDAI Updates List of Valid Documents for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation: How to Update Aadhaar Card Online
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display Launched in India Alongside Refreshed M8, M7 Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »