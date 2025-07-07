Samsung has launched the M9 Smart Monitor in India. The monitor features a QD-LED panel that offers 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a response time of up to 0.03ms. Users can access live TV channels through the Samsung TV Plus service. It also supports Samsung's Gaming Hub and is equipped with AI-backed imaging and sound features. The M9 Smart Monitor was launched in the country alongside refreshed M7 and M8 Smart monitors. The new devices were unveiled in select global markets in June.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8, M7 Price in India

Samsung's Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF) is priced in India at Rs. 1,25,999 for the sole 32-inch option, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80SF) costs Rs. 49,299. Both monitors can be purchased with a coupon discount of Rs. 3,000.

Meanwhile, the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is listed at Rs. 34,299. The Black and White versions of the 32-inch variant are priced at Rs. 30,699 and Rs. 31,199, respectively. Buyers can avail of Rs. 1,500 discount coupons during the purchase of the new M7 monitors.

Notably, the discount coupons are valid till July 20. All the new monitors are on sale through the official Samsung website and other online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Features

The Samsung Smart Monitor M9 is said to be the first in the lineup to feature QD-OLED technology. It sports a sleek all-metal design and features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) glare-free panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It gets OLED Safeguard+ technology, which includes a special cooling system claimed to prevent screen burn-in. It also includes a built-in 4K webcam.

The Smart Monitor M9 runs on One UI Tizen and is promised to receive seven years of OS updates. It supports AI-powered features like AI Picture Optimiser and 4K AI Upscaling Pro, both driven by the NQM AI Gen 3 processor. This processor enhances the resolution of any image or frame to up to 4K. The monitor also features Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro, which is said to be able to adjust sound in real time based on the surroundings.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M9 includes built-in streaming apps such as Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub, which support cloud gaming. With a 0.03ms response time and support for Nvidia G-SYNC, the monitor is claimed to deliver smooth performance for gaming and other high-speed tasks.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Smart Monitor M7 Features

The Smart Monitor M8 and M7 feature 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) UHD displays with VA panel technology and a 60Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with AI-based tools such as Click to Search, Tizen OS Home, and AI Picture Optimiser. Additonally, similar to M9, the M8 model supports 4K AI Upscaling Pro. The M7 is also available with a 43-inch panel that offers the same features as the 32-inch variant.

All models in Samsung's latest Smart Monitor lineup support SmartThings integration. They also feature Multi Control between Samsung devices and the Multi View function for multitasking. Additionally, they offer direct access to Microsoft 365.

