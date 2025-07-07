Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh Launched in India With Built-In Cable: Price, Features

Xiaomi has launched its 20,000mAh capacity Compact Power Bank with built-in cable and 22.5W charging support.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 18:13 IST
Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh Launched in India With Built-In Cable: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Compact Power Bank with 20,000mAh capacity can charge three devices at a time

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Compact Power Bank features 12-layer circuit protection
  • Xiaomi Compact Power Bank will be available in two colours
  • The power bank weighs 342g
Xiaomi has launched its new Compact Power Bank in India with 20,000mAh capacity and support for 22.5W fast charging support. The power bank also comes with a built-in USB Type-C cable with two-way charging support. Xiaomi claims that the built-in cable provides convenience and portability as the USB Type-C cable tucks seamlessly into the power bank. The company claims that the new power bank can charge an Apple iPhone 16 Pro up to four times.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has set the price of its new 20,000mAh Compact Power Bank at Rs. 1,799. It will be available starting July 10 at noon. The company has announced that the power bank will be sold online through the official company website, mi.com, and Flipkart. The Compact Power Bank will also be sold at Xiaomi retail outlets.

Additionally, the new Xiaomi power bank will be available in two color variants, Ivy Green and Dark Grey.

Features

According to the official Xiaomi website, the new 20,000mAh Compact Power Bank will be able to charge the iPhone 16 Pro four times and Xiaomi 15 two and a half times. Moreover, Xiaomi claims that the power bank will be able to charge the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G almost thrice and the Xiaomi Pad 7 around twice.

On its website, the company also claims that after 30 minutes of fast charging, the new Xiaomi power bank can charge the iPhone 16 Pro to about 56 percent, Xiaomi 15 to about 27 percent, and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G to about 46 percent.

Xiaomi's new Compact Power Bank supports 22.5W fast charging and is powered by two 3.7V 10,000mAh cells. It sports a USB Type-A input port and USB Type-C output port. The power bank weighs 342g, and is equipped with a 12-layer protection that helps in curbing overheating, over-voltage, short-circuits, and electrostatic discharge. It also allows users to charge up to three devices at the same time.

The company is offering a one year warranty that will cover only technical issues. The Chinese tech giant also claims that the power bank has been tested for Indian standards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20000, Powerbank, Power Bank, Xiaomi Compact Power Bank Specifications, Xiaomi Compact Power Bank Price in India, Xiaomi Compact Power Bank Price
